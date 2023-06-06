Make an appointment to watch “La Casa de los Famosos México” via Las Estrellas Monday, June 5th to Sunday, June 11th | Mexico

The Famous House of Mexico confirmed the participants for its edition in 2023 It was shown for the first time on television on Sunday, June 4 through The signal of the TV channel Las Estrellas and other platforms. The TelevisaUnivision reality show has saved its last entrant’s name and kicked off its season with controversy, bizarre situations and more.

he TV program It aims to be one of the most successful of the year and resumes the dynamic of weekly nominations and eliminations. coverall negrisfor example, was the program’s first candidate.

The public regretted itAH Celebrity is one of the next to be eliminatedBecause they know you can provide many moments of entertainment in one day 10 weeks. For this reason, on social networks they showed their support so that he would not leave the competition.

“La Casa de los Famosos México” will award a prize of 4 million pesos. Therefore, each participant will do everything possible to stay in the programme. Here we tell you the schedule of the reality show within the TV channel Las Estrellas program during this week, from Monday 5 to Sunday 11 June.

Poncho de Nigris was the first nominee for “The House of Famous Mexico” (Photo: Las Estrellas)

What is the schedule for the Mexico House of Celebrities?

“La Casa de los Famosos México” airs from Monday, June 5th to Friday, June 9th June via Televisa Univision’s Las Estrellas at At 22:00According to the official information of the TV production.

at the same time Sunday 11th Juneit will be a reality show schedule of 8:30 p.m.the date on which there will be more news about the participants and the character who must leave the house upon elimination.

How to watch “Mexico Celebrity Home” online?

The movie “The House of the Famous Mexico” can also be watched 24 hours a day, seven days a week, through the ViX streaming platform and on the Las Estrellas website. To see what the contestants do in their daily lives inside the building, you can click here.

Wendy Guevara is one of the favorites to win “The House of Famous Mexico” (Photo: Las Estrellas)

Who are the participants in the “Mexico House of Fame”?