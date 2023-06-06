After saying goodbye to green hair, the goddess is asking her fans if they like her new look

With the eloquent mark of a new woman, Gods He showed off his new look a few days ago.

Farewell to her characteristic green hair recently started a new phase in the life of the Cuban singer, more focused and effective. Leaving behind a part of his past, deleted from his Instagram account with the stroke of a penAll previous posts to this one where she was showing platinum blonde hair and a more sophisticated look are gone.

Goddess Cuba Turns Platinum Blonde/Instagram – La Diyoza

On Monday, The Goddess returned to her networks to ask her fans if they liked her new look, in a post thanking the stylists who made it possible. The response couldn’t be more unanimous: they simply love it.

“I never thought I could say this but I love that style on you. Please don’t go back to the green;” Beautiful, these changes that generate and advance changes, great projects, blessings “;” Don’t take off that color, it was the best you’ve ever had”;” obsessed with your new look”;” looks great on you”;” I was never wrong, it’s a total change, the old residence in Cuba, new land, new look, the new destination. Blessings “;” My life looks great on you, now to continue destroying the world and envy there, haha ​​playing it “;” Now the abuse is over… Our Cuban Gods continue. Regards “;” It was nice of you, focus and let people talk”;” I’m short on words, the best thing I’ve ever done is in appearance “;” Now yeah shut up, that color looks great on you,” among the thousands of comments that followed a translator’s question, “I wanted.”

On the social networks of the beauty salon in charge of Radical change in the appearance of the goddess They had documented the day before part of the operation.

“We are so proud of La Diosa choosing to change her look. Thank you for putting yourself in our hands and trusting the whole process! This makeover is the beginning of an amazing phase in your career,” he captioned along with the video.

Amidst the praise he had successfully changed his appearance, a few hours earlier Part of the video “with permission” is provided by the goddess – along with Eddy K and Richy Rich – which will be available on YouTube on Friday, June 9th.