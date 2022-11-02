November 2, 2022

Taylor Swift is making history by holding all the positions in the top ten of musical successes in the USA.

In August, Swift announced the release of her tenth studio album, Midnights.

Taylor Swift became the first artist in history to occupy an all-out place in the top ten on the Singles Chart in the United States.

The singer-songwriter beats Drake, who previously held the record for Top 10 singles in September 2021. Prior to him, the Beatles achieved eight Top 10 singles in 1964.

Swift’s dominance on the chart stems from her latest album, midnightwhich became the best-selling edition of 2022.

The pop star tweeted: “10 out of 10 on the Hot 100? On my 10th album? I’m in a little house.”

