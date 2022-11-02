Taylor Swift is making history by holding all the positions in the top ten of musical successes in the USA.

savage mark

Taylor Swift became the first artist in history to occupy an all-out place in the top ten on the Singles Chart in the United States.

The singer-songwriter beats Drake, who previously held the record for Top 10 singles in September 2021. Prior to him, the Beatles achieved eight Top 10 singles in 1964.

Swift’s dominance on the chart stems from her latest album, midnightwhich became the best-selling edition of 2022.

The pop star tweeted: “10 out of 10 on the Hot 100? On my 10th album? I’m in a little house.”

The 32-year-old ranks #1 with the single against the herowhose phrase “It’s me. Hey! I’m the problem, it’s me” quickly became a trend in TikTok.

The rest of the top ten includes other tracks from the album such as lavender hazeAnd the brownAnd the snow on the beachAnd the bejeweled s Karma.

All 13 songs from the standard version of midnight Enter Top 15It was just interrupted unholy Sam Smith in the eleventh and bad habits By Steve Lacey at 12.

The additional seven songs from the “Deluxe Edition” of midnight They appear between the numbers 20 and 45.

Successes born of insomnia

Swift surprised her fans when in August, during the final moments of the 2022 MTV Awards, she announced the release of the new album.

She described the album as a story.13 sleepless nights spread all my lifeand “A Journey Through Horror and Sweet Dreams.” See also Meghan and Harry filled the patience of Queen Elizabeth II, who ordered legal action against the dukes

midnight It also marks the star’s return to pop style for his pre-pandemic albums, following homemade indie folk music. forever s folkloreBoth were released in 2020.

But the muted sound of those albums still stands and their nocturnal stories are dyed with more muted colors than hits like get rid of s Lover.

Part of its success is due to a clever marketing campaign, in which The album was released in multiple collectible formats, including four vinyl versions that combine to form a watch.

But painting I mentioned that Swift’s foray into the Top 10 happened only with this in mind streamsbefor sales and radio plays.

midnight It debuted at #1 on the US Album Chart, selling 1.4 million copiesof which more than a million were on CD and vinyl discs, a number almost unheard of in our era flow.

Similarly, the album tops the UK chart with sales of 204,000 copies, making it the first album to break the 200,000 sales barrier since Adele’s “30” just under a year ago.

Surprisingly, this number represented the biggest sales in the first week of Swift’s career on the UK charts. His previous record was for the album “1989”, which sold 90,300 copies in 2014.

However, it is unable to replicate its US chart dominance in the UK due to a rule that only allows three songs of an artist to appear in the top 100 at the same time. See also "Doña Nina" even pawned a "little fan" to buy the notebooks of Peña Suazo

Without that restriction, Swift would have had eight of the top 10 singles this week. Instead, it should be satisfied with being number one (against the hero), three (lavender haze) and four (snow on the beach).

Number one last week unholy By Sam Smith, he clings to second place, depriving Swift of the entire top of the list.

magazine painting She said that Swift’s latest album helped her break several records.

She now has the top 10 female hits in chart historywith a total of 40 outperforming Madonna with 38. Of all the artists, she is second only to Drake, who has 59 of the top 10.

midnight It is also the first album in history to feature Top 10 singles on the chart.

Swift It also broke records for the most flow For 1 album in a day on Spotify, Apple and Amazon Music.

in the UK, midnight It sold 62,000 copies on vinyl alone, the highest weekly sale of any vinyl album in the 21st century.