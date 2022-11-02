Cynthia Klettbo sticks out her daughter’s claws: she responds to those who criticize her

actress Cynthia Kletbowlike any mother She has come out to defend her daughter, Elisa, from the constant criticism she has received recently. She revealed that they affected her family a lot and that she is not willing to accept such strong messages from haters.

She had a hard time becoming a mother and when she finally did, she became the great love of her life. She named her little prodigy Elisa Fernanda and agreed to take care of her, protect her and keep her alone forever, without the need for a partner. She is now a 16-year-old teenager, and unfortunately she is being attacked on social networks.

Cynthia Klitbo decides to use her official network accounts to open her heart and regrets the bad time her abusers made her go through. “There are people who enjoy criticizing my daughter. I don’t understand how there are people who can make such horrible comments about a 16-year-old girl. I don’t.”he began by saying.

The 55-year-old famous girl decided to put an end to her little daughter’s bad comments. “If I decide to upload my daughter singing because I’m proud of her and they don’t like it, I’d better avoid your comment. Because I’m a proud mom, I’ve wanted that girl for 11 years and it’s the best gift in life.”

Of course comment in a more emphatic way “I don’t like being messed with. So avoid her comments because I block her.”

The actress received so many good comments and applause in the video that she decided to denounce the haters and put an end to the bad comments.

“How much you defend your dear daughter, bullying is enough for you! And more with minors.”

“You and all of us are mothers who don’t like nobody messing with our kids and people like this talk because it’s free and here they write because they have nothing better to do than play with others. Be so proud of your little doll and of yourself.”

“Block critical people.”

These are some of the comments Cynthia Kletbow received in her posts where she defended her daughter from the aggressive comments she received on social networks.

