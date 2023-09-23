Video: Nathanael Kanu…’You are the angel who came to rehabilitate me’

There were thousands of fans, most of them young, who gathered last night at Manuel L. Almanza to support their Sonoran star, the dedicated rapper and initiator of the controversial Corridos Tumbados, Natanael “El Nata” Cano.

The eventful evening began at seven in the afternoon at the emblematic baseball stadium located in Ciudad Deportiva with opening groups such as La Cuadra.

At 11:45 p.m., Kano appeared on stage wearing a white tracksuit and a blue hat. He turned against “la plebada” who echoed their repertoire and in some cases highlighted “forjado” and its generally unmistakable scent and VIP tickets. Kano also did not restrict himself and did the same on stage.

The rapper, popular among large segments of the younger generations in Mexico, the United States and Central America, literally poured out from his scratching chest popular songs from his discography such as AMG, Amor Tumbao, CH and la Pizza, essentially his entire new collection. The album, in the end, is perhaps one of the most anticipated and one that will definitely cost you a cat’s hair, ‘Blue Horn’.

The cover of “Mi Bello Angel” was not received with the same enthusiasm but it was clear that “Los Plebes Natas” knew it well not because it was romantic but because it was dedicated to “the angel who fell from heaven.” …that you came “to reshape myself, to rehabilitate myself.” This is what the words say:

You look so cute, beautiful creature

You are my beautiful angel who fell from heaven

I’m just a poor devil who got lucky

Who was able to obtain it through divine action

Well, in every corner I looked for you

You’re the only one who turns me on

The person who excites me, because of you I lose my way

And every second I leave this world I feel you

Between heaven and hell

There is only one space, and there is only one abyss

It’s just that I lose my rhythm when you abandon me

And I’m left alone, alone without you, oh

You came to fix me, to rehabilitate me

You, my beautiful angel, are lost

I feel like I am another person after you

I don’t know myself anymore, what happened to me?

That’s why I’m telling you that you are

You’re the only one who turns me on

The person who excites me, because of you I lose my way

And every second I leave this world I feel you

Between heaven and hell

There is only one space, and there is only one abyss

It’s just that I lose my rhythm when you abandon me

And I was left alone, alone without you

You’re the only one who turns me on

The person who excites me, because of you I lose my way

And every second I leave this world I feel you

Between heaven and hell

There is only one space, and there is only one abyss

It’s just that I lose my rhythm when you abandon me

And I was left alone, alone without you.

Today “Elnata” will play in Ciudad Juarez, where regular fans are also waiting for him.