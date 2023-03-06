March 8, 2023

Joker 2: Detailed photos of filming and Arthur Fleck

March 6, 2023

Joker 2, his official title is Joker: Folie à DeuxAnd He is already recording his first scenes on the streets of Los Angeles, USA and there you can see in detail the locations and adventures of Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck.

Joker: Folie à Deux Todd Phillips (Joker) will direct and aside from Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the cast will include Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Loveland, Harry Liotti, among others.

This movie will be shown in theaters during October 2024.

Social networks have already provided details about the format of the film, which will be a musical.

Stalls, police cars and a damp and dirty street environment show Arthur Fleck walking around.

Le Tournage de "#joker : Folie à Deux " Se maintenance in the streets of Los Angeles! pic.twitter.com/6G5lJ4yvwa

And[مدش]. @employee March 4, 2023

🚨 JOKER: New recordings from the group " Joker: Folie à Deux " In Los Angeles, ontem (4).

We still don’t know if the team will be filming today (5). But we will Vicar de Olho.# Joker 2 pic.twitter.com/1dipiF0pt1

And[مدش]. Gaga Diary (@gagadiaryy) March 5, 2023

The images show Joaquin Phoenix as Flick and another Joker alongside him, which seems to suggest a dream scene in which he remembers or remembers definitely better times.

We’ll have to wait another year to see how these first leaks pan out.

