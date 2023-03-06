March 8, 2023

They confirmed that Harry Styles is out on Olivia Wilde and walking with his handsome trainer

Lane Skeldon March 6, 2023
  • Harry Styles was in a relationship with actress Olivia Wilde, whom he met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling.
  • They confirmed that even Harry Styles and Brad Gold share the same tattoo and have known each other for several years.

An international mediator reveals that the singer Harry Stiles He could open up a new love after his split from Olivia Wilde, and according to the publication, the interpreter is dating his personal trainer, Brad Gould.

A source close to Elle said, “It seems they have a close friendship that extends beyond their rehearsal sessions. The pair have been seen making out and they reportedly share some tattoos.”

According to the magazine, Brad Gold, like Harry, is British and is responsible for maintaining the singer’s figure. According to a close source, their friendship began several years ago.

They also make sure that Brad Gold will not miss any of the events of the “At it Was” subtitle.

Styles and Gold seem to have a camaraderie that goes way beyond that of your training sessions.

The couple is seen on a regular basis hanging out together and is said to share tattoos together.

In reality, Brad Gold accompanied Styles On his recent tour of Australia and a series of award ceremonies, such as the 2023 Brit Awards.

 
 
