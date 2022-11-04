Video | Ariadne Diaz is wearing a bikini, enjoying swimming in the lake and taking pictures

If something is distinguished For Ariadne Diaz Since appearing on mexican tv 15 years ago, It is the beauty that resides in it. With one of the most glamorous looks in the series and the smile that melts thousands of fans, the actress shined. melodrama on tv And with these things, he manages to charm just by standing in front of the camera.

On this occasion, Ariadne’s memory is for the Mexican TV series “full of love”which she starred in in 2010 alongside Valentino Lanos under the production of Angela Nesma For Televisa and as an adaptation to Venezuela “My chubby beauty.” From that melodrama, Ariadne gives life to Marianela Ruiz, Teresa Pavon and Victoria de la Garza Montiel.

There, Ariadne develops as a woman who beautifies so much that she seems too beautiful to be captivated Valentino Lanos While you enjoy swimming in the lake.

Ariadne wins in a bikini

At twenty-three and in the best moment of her career at that moment, Ariadne looked at her swimsuit or bikini in a way that left your mouth open, and thought how amazing it would be to admire her on TV. As one of the most beautiful actresses of her generation, Diaz appeared in an episode of the telenovela when she entered a lake and swam for a while with a bikini covering her character only.

Fill it with pictures

The occasion did not go unnoticed by a character Valentino Lanos, Who did not hesitate to take his camera and capture the best angles of Ariadne. In this way, complicity prevailed between the two, and after insistence and disgrace, the best images of the girl were achieved in the water.

This was how Lanos himself got into the water with her and they fused into a kiss that left the audience wanting to see more of this noble couple in love.

Read on

Ariadne Diaz paralyzes the net with a drastic change of appearance and tank shirt