November 3, 2022

This is the relationship that Belinda has with her husband on Tik Tok, Isabella Chavez

November 3, 2022

Recognized and popular transgender model Isabella Chavez (23) rose to fame for her theatrical way, for being a very talented young woman but – basically – for being the perfect singer-songwriter duo. Belinda. That is, on TikTok, Isabella shows off her imitation of a “girl from school” singer. Even a Tijuana-born liven up in a bar tasting the main songs Belinda.

Its striking resemblance Belinda And her great talent has made her all the rage on social networks, where she has more than 200,000 followers. and exposure and brightness Isabella Chavez She has managed to have a very good relationship with the artist who inspired her. and that is Belinda He gave Isabella various gifts that show that good feelings and admiration are reciprocated.

