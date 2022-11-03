Recognized and popular transgender model Isabella Chavez (23) rose to fame for her theatrical way, for being a very talented young woman but – basically – for being the perfect singer-songwriter duo. Belinda. That is, on TikTok, Isabella shows off her imitation of a “girl from school” singer. Even a Tijuana-born liven up in a bar tasting the main songs Belinda.

Its striking resemblance Belinda And her great talent has made her all the rage on social networks, where she has more than 200,000 followers. and exposure and brightness Isabella Chavez She has managed to have a very good relationship with the artist who inspired her. and that is Belinda He gave Isabella various gifts that show that good feelings and admiration are reciprocated.

This is the relationship that Belinda has with her husband on Tik Tok, Isabella Chavez. Source: Instagram @ isabela_chavez20

The adorable relationship between Belinda and her double on TikTok

Isabella Chavez find in Belinda A great reference and role model. So much so that the young supermodel was able to capture the essence of ex-Christian Nodal and her looks with her, whether with clothes, makeup, or accessories. If you had even studied their postures and movements!

Although fans Belinda They have already declared their fanaticism and admiration for Isabella on the networks – she does not stop receiving compliments for her perfect imitation – now it is the singer herself who has demonstrated the affection and good relationship with her husband. In addition to meeting in person, Belinda have already given to Isabella Chavez Various gifts, among which is an autographed bear backpack. Proud, tiktoker shared the photo of this gift on her social networks.

In addition to tradition and honour Belindaat his presentations at the pub where he works, Isabella Chavez He also played other famous people from the world of music such as Paquita la del Barrio and Paulina Rubio. While on the networks, Isabella shared with her followers the most important moments of her personal life, among which stands out the moment when she received her updated documents with her new name.