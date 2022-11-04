The DJ paisa Marcela Reyes said on her Instagram Stories that this Thursday, November 3 He was the victim of an attempted robbery while traveling in a truck.

According to videos of security cameras that were shared on social media, it can be seen that the white truck is parked on the side of the road, with one of the rear doors open. suddenly, Two subjects arrive on a motorcycle. One of them gets out of the car and threatens the passengers with a firearm.

However, the person behind the wheel (who appears to be Marcela herself) reacts quickly, starts the car and runs over the motorcycle criminal. Then the second robber hits the truck.

The businesswoman also wrote on Instagram: “We were victims of a robbery and several shots, in which my husband and one of my relatives were injured, among them. I managed to escape to protect myself, my son and my mother. Please be careful when you go out and take care of your family.”

(can read: She thought it was gas, went to the doctor and was pregnant: she gave birth hours later).

Marcela Reyes has not released details about the health of her husband, the reggae player B King, or another relative who was injured.

In other photos you can see that the police are searching the car in which Reyes and his family were traveling. The truck crashed from behind as a result of a biker collision. It is not known at the present time the fate of the accused criminals and whether one of them was injured after the events.

More news

-Video: Journalist faints in mid-air and lets his partner talk to himself

What they’re missing: They release boots for horses worth 6 million pesos

The student brings a typewriter to class to prevent him from using his computer

– Mike Bahia shows without guilt the face of his son Kai

weather trends