Video: Ángela Aguilar makes an impact with a presentation at Premios Lo Nuestro and snatches the award from her cousin Majo Aguilar

acclaimed Lo Nuestro Awards In which you learn about the best of Latin music with some of its greatest advocates. The party takes place at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, and as with every important event, it had a red carpet where different characters wore their best clothes.

Among the many stars that dazzled with her voices Angela Aguilar, one of the young women who shook the Mexican audience with her songsAnd beauty and of course for being part of one of the most popular breeds.

One of Pepe Aguilar’s daughter’s outfits was an all-black dress, but with some embellishments placed at the height of the belly, in a mermaid cut with a heart-shaped neckline and matching gold hoop earrings. This is how he paid special tribute to the late Vicente Fernandez.

However, The singer agreed to the audience attending Premios Lo Nuestro with an impressive interpretation of the song “La Malagueña” by Miguel Aceves Mejia.. However, that wasn’t the only thing Angela gave to everyone: she showed up in an impressive long gown in Quinceanera style.

Accompanied by mariachi music, the nominee for 7 categories of awards safely prostrated on stage and, making her usual hand movements, gripped the microphone tightly to joyfully sing the folk melody.

This is how Angela defeated her cousin Magu

In the Artist of Revelation category, Angela competed with her cousin Magusince they both released very competitive material since they produced millions of copies, but It was the so-called “Provincial Mexican Princess”, who was able to keep the awardhaving also competed in this section with artists such as Ivalona Montaner.

David Zepeda and Susana González were responsible for awarding this award to Pepe Aguilar’s youngest daughter, who was more than excited about the outcome, as they couldn’t hide their feelings upon the reveal of the winner.

and hear your name Angela indulged in a hug with her cousin Magu, whom she told repeatedly that she had an amazing relationship.The rivalry that many deal with does not exist, because they are above all a family.

