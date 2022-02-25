This was a romantic love story between Julio Iglesias and Isabel Preisler

Julio Iglesias and Isabel Pressler Formed the world’s most remembered love story, she was indeed one of the couples in Spanish high society that caught the attention of the entire world.

In the early seventies, young people Isabelle He moved from the Philippines to Madrid with the aim of studying and realizing himself in life. What he didn’t take into account was that he would soon meet the popular singer Julio Iglesias. The meeting was held in a private ceremony for the Spanish high society.

Julio Iglesias several years ago Source: instagram @julioiglesias

Shortly thereafter, between the spouses Julio Iglesias And the Isabelle Preisler It was formalized in the face of society. Isabel Pressler’s popularity soared, which made her give up her studies as an international secretary to pursue her husband’s career. The wedding took place on January 29, 1971 in Toledo, and the news portals of that time indicated that the white dress of Julio Iglesias’ wife made her look like a real angel.

Julio Iglesias and Isabel They had their first daughter in September 1971, whose name was Shabelle. In 1973 they had a boy and in honor of the singer they named him Julio Jose. The family is complete with a celebrity today, the famous singer Enrique Iglesias.

Isabel Pressler. Source: instagram @isabelpreysler

In 1978 the couple decided to separate and after their separation Isabel Preysler, Julio Iglesias He started an equally famous relationship with his current partner, Miranda Rensberger, with whom he has 5 more children. Isabel today is in a relationship with the writer Mario Vargas Llosa