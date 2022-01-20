Victoria presents the surprise in La Ceiba and describes Real Spain as a beating at the start of the Clausura Championship 2022

2022-01-19

the Brava Crab in Victoria The road to redemption began in a big way after the humiliation with a score of 4-1 Royal Spain In the duel corresponding to the first day of the conclusion of 2022 from National League from Honduras.

led Suleiman Nizar Ceibeños is one of the clubs that has strengthened the most in this tournament and in their first match of the tournament players such as Harold Fonseca, Danilo Tobías, Arnaldo Urbina, Allan Banegas, Carlos Róchez and Luis Hurtado made their debut in the starting 11, who reached the team for this tournament.

The win is important to Gaibeus as they now add 17 points in the overall table, moving away from Platense Colista who has 6 units and this Thursday from those of the Maradiaga “Primitive” They are going to visit a marathon.

For its part, the Real España machine started the tournament in the worst way and was weighed down by the absence of many of its numbers due to the fact that it has reported 11 positive cases of Covid-19 and also the infection of key players such as Bubba Lopez and Jason Mejia.

Raul “El Potro” Gutierrez’s side sent 11 starts with youngsters like Brian Ramos, Junior Garcia, Mason Gutay and Daniel Melendez, as well as debutant Tico defender Herel Saravia, who returned after his stint at the club in 2019.

