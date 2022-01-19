Argentinian coach German Nos coaches Honduras thanks to Pedro Truglio’s recommendation

2022-01-19

sideritos, L club.iga de Ascension Honduran football, Enhanced to compete in Clausura 2022 where she will aspire to reach National League. The Choluteca-based team has been mulling signing a new coach who brings a high-carat letter of recommendation to the local field. Argentinian Peter Truglio It was the key piece for Sedritos to achieve this helmsman appointment, as he was consulted about his qualities and gave Troglio, of Buenos Aires, his best reference which the leadership of this promotion team did not hesitate to sign. it’s about German Noss Former Argentine player and coach now 44 years , He played in more than ten clubs in his country between the first, second and third divisions. he met Peter Truglio When both footballers coincide 1997 and 1999 playing for Gymnastics and fencing La Plata. Maximiliano Duarte, the coach’s representative, was the link for the Argentine to come to Honduras.

Noce retired from football in 2014 Deciding to become a strategist, he started as a camp assistant Sergio Bennett Later and be from Rosario Jose Maria Bianco By which he achieved promotion to the first national rank B in agriculture Charles Casares. He developed his career in the third degree, but now, as a reference for what he has done Troglio in Honduras, decided to come to Central America in search of success. "This is my first experience in the area. Pedro Troglio He advised me to guide Cedros, spoke with the chief and it filled me with great joy personally. troglio He said in an interview with Ten night. He adds: "With troglio We were partners in Gymnastics and fencing La Plata. He was a great player, we are very good friends. I know too Manuel Cousian", Says.