Unusual places where Donald Trump kept secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago home

Extraordinary Pictures Show How Donald Trump Stored Secret Documents (U.S. Department of Justice) at Mar-a-Lago Home

He US Department of Justice The document containing the formal indictment against the former president was released today, Friday Donald Trump By Possession and improper handling of classified documents at your private Mar-a-Lago residence.

Along with the letter, the company also released some pictures revealing the unprecedented conditions in which the former president stored dozens of boxes of these documents, for which he now faces 37 charges of serious crimes.

44 page report a BedroomA Dance roomA DepositA Dispatch And even a Bathroom Occupied by boxes Full of brown and white Confusion sheets and accessible to all To get around the residence – though The sensitive and confidential nature of its contents-.

The boxes were scattered throughout the residence and anyone passing by could see them (REUTERS)

“The Mar-a-Lago Club is not an authorized location for the storage, possession, review, display or handling of classified documents. However, Trump stored boxes of his classified documents in various locations at the Mar-a-Lago Club.Including a ballroom, a bathroom, a bathroom, an office, a bedroom and a storage room,” the department describes in the letter.

“The Mar-a-Lago Club is not an authorized location for the storage, possession, review, exhibition or handling of classified documents,” the prosecution says (REUTERS)

The boxes were moved several times after leaving the White House (REUTERS)

The document says the boxes may not have always been in the same location within the club, however They must have been moved many times Since leaving the White House. It is believed that initially they were taken to the White and Gold Rooms, and a scenery -In which, many years later-, businessman He will announce his candidacy for the presidency in 2024.

includes, Trump himself participated in the packaging process and its distribution throughout the residence.

Investigators were able to retrieve a series of conversations between club employees in which they discussed the possibility Take these documents to an off-campus siteThis will free up space for the rest of the staff to do their work.

Boxes on one of the club’s podiums where Trump makes many of his announcements (REUTERS)

“Yay!! So, POTUS (President of the United States) told Walt (Nauta) that these boxes should be in the mall because they are his ‘papers'”, reads one first message, followed by another’s reply. Worker: “There’s still a little more room in the shower for his other stuff. Are you just worried about your documents? There are things other than papers. Can they go to the warehouse or does everything there have to stay on the property?”.

“Yes, Anything but beautiful paper boxes can go to the warehouse, no doubt”, continued the first.

A few days later, in the same month, it was confirmed that some of the boxes were removed from the floor under discussion and put into practice. Lake Room Bathroom, at the club. As the pictures suggest, this will be one of the guest suites.

It is alleged that other boxes were transported Ground floor storage at Mar-a-Lago on June 24, 2021, without increasing entry restrictions from multiple gateways.

In the 44 pages, the case also named a defendant, Walt NautaTrump aide.

Nauta was indicted with Trump and faces six charges before a judge (REUTERS)

Nautha was there The removal of boxes from the club was captured on CCTV Now the face Six charges Before the judge. Among them, he is charged with conspiracy, withholding a document or record and conspiracy to conceal.

The aide told the FBI that he did not know how some of the documents ended up at Mar-a-Lago, despite indisputable pictures showing his involvement in the case.

Trump will appear in court next Tuesday for all of these crimes Historical appearance As this is the first official confirmation of a criminal case against the former president, it could land him in jail.

Continue reading:

What is Trump’s legal risk for being accused of mishandling classified documents?

He was indicted in the case of secret documents being seized from Donald Trump’s home