Today, Friday June 9: Earthquake in California: Earthquake, Magnitude and Depth | USGS | composition

The latest Earthquake in California A much weaker magnitude (1.1) occurred in Mojave a few minutes ago. However, more seismic tremors were reported in the early hours of the morning. Due to the complex network of active geological faults, it should be noted that this part of the United States is one of the regions with the most seismic activity, the main and most important ones. San Andreas faultThis will keep the professionals more alert Before the dreaded possibilityA big one‘; It will exceed 8.1 degrees and last between three and five minutes.

Next, we bring you all the information you need to know about the latest earthquakes in California today, Friday June 9. Official report of the United States Geological Survey on its official website.

What to do in a tutorial? It is always advisable to participate in “The Great Shakeout” training held in your region (www.shakeout.org/espanol) and encourage others to participate. Implement your plan during your training. This may include your family members, members of your support group or carers. Finally, if you find a problem during training, revise your plan to better serve your needs.

Learn how to protect yourself during an earthquake in California

Prepared by the State of California in Spanish A guide with recommendations for citizens on how to react in the event of an earthquake And introduces these recommendations to residents of the state:

Lie on the floor, cover your head with your hands and hold your neck until the tremors stop.

Don’t stand at the door.

Stay away from large glass windows and mirrors.

If you find it difficult to lie down or stand up unaided, try to stay where you are with your hands covering your head as much as possible.

For more accessibility safety tips, visit: earthquakecountry.org/disability.