Florida Immigrant ID Cards

There are not a few immigrants in the United States who are currently ignorant of the procedures related to their identity cards (ID cards). Especially if it is about renewing, replacing or requesting a card.In this sense, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is clarifying some issues.

The first thing is that you need a vital identification to do the procedures, which can be one of these original documents with your full name.

Valid proof of citizenship registration (green card or Form I-551); or I-551 stamp in passport. It can also be in the I-94 form.

An order issued by an immigration judge guaranteeing asylum status also works. It should contain the accession number for the customer’s country, which is a number starting with the letter A.

In the same way, Form I-797 is accepted, which must contain the admission number for the client’s country. In this sense, the client must indicate that asylum status is guaranteed.

Additionally, Form I-797 or other document issued by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) also works. The requirement is that the refugee application must contain an accession number for the client’s country, indicating that it has been approved.

What about social security checks?

For this procedure, you must have an original of one of the following documents with your full name and social security number.

This could be a Social Security card with the customer’s current name; or a non-handwritten Form W-2. Likewise, a payroll voucher works; Form SSA-1099; or a non-handwritten 1099 form.

For residential address proof, people should not use their current driving license or identity card as proof.

In this case, they must submit two separate documents with a Florida residential address. It is valid to clarify that documents printed by fax or prints are acceptable.

Additionally, applicants obtaining a Class E license or Florida ID card may have addresses outside the state or territory of the United States.