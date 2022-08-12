Unusual circumstances for a footballer so that Shakira has custody of their children

however, The Spanish footballer also has his mind about separating property with his ex-partner s Nursery for their two children Milano and Sasha.

Gerrard Pique who is starring in Controversial breakup with Shakira preparing to Start a new season with FC Barcelona.

Since the beginning of the split between the stars, it has been known that Shakira planned to move with her two children to MiamiBut Pique did not agree with this decision and Kasserine was not authorized to leave Barcelona.

Despite this situation, the controversy over Milan and Sasha’s custody appears to be over, and that Barcelona’s central defender would have set a strange condition for Shakira to be able to Start a new life in the United States

Read also: Shakira and Luis Miguel do not get along? This is the reason for the possible conflict between them

According to the program hot tableAnd the Gerard Pique would have asked two things to accept that Shakira is under guardianship their children Both were given permission to leave Barcelona.

The first is that Shakira is accused of tax fraud In Spain, – Settlement of a debt owed to the football player in excess of 400 thousand dollars.

Read more: Shakira: What is known about 37 witnesses who will be questioned in the lawsuit against her. Is pique on this list?

Likewise, Pique’s second condition is that The Colombian singer buys him first-class airline tickets so that he can visit his children in Miami at least five times a year.

The alleged circumstances of the Barcelona football player could have been revealed just two days after a letter was sent to Shakira in which Expresses his desire to carry his separation peacefully for the welfare of their children.

It may interest you: Shakira: the moment when Gerard Pique refused a tender hug from the singer and caused doubts about their relationship

“I wish you the best. What is important is the happiness and well-being of our children,” was the supposed message that Shakira received from her ex-partner.