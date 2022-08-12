They reveal the identity of Gerard Pique’s new girlfriend: Clara Chia Marti

The divorce from Shakira and Gerard Pique had become One of the biggest news of summer.

More than two months after his separation from the Colombian singer, British media claims that the footballer is already in a relationship. they even have The identity of the supposed new partner of the Spaniard has been revealed: Clara Shea Marti.

As mentioned the sun and the daily MailAnd the Clara Chia Marti, 23, Spanish public relations student.

Athlete and student They were going to meet in a bar in Barcelona, ​​where she was a waitress. It is said that once they met and started dating, Pique got a job at his own production company Cosmoswhich continues to work today. His current job consists of Organizing events for the player’s company.

Since Clara’s identity was revealed, The young woman has deleted all her profiles from social networks, so there is not much information about her, more than Pictures that Internet users were able to take before their accounts were suspended.

#international | And a student from Barcelona in Spain, Clara Chia Marti, is the woman he was dating Gerard Pique and who caused his separation from Colombian singer Shakira, according to the English press. pic.twitter.com/knuP1FZhRS – policy of stereo (politicaestereo) August 11, 2022

Gerard Pique and Clara Shea Marti “have been dating for months”

According to what was reported by a source close to the football player, the sunAnd the Gerard and Clara “have been dating for months,” so Shakira’s infidelity rumors are now gaining more steam.

“Gerrard and Clara have been dating for months. She is a student who also works with him in his office, organizing events. hThey have kept their relationship a secret, but everyone around them knows what is going on. People helped him keep his relationship secret and Delete Clara’s social media accounts so they can’t find pictures of her. This alone makes his peers think What is serious“The source expressed the aforementioned broker.