August 12, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

They reveal the identity of Gerard Pique's new girlfriend: Clara Chia Marti

They reveal the identity of Gerard Pique’s new girlfriend: Clara Chia Marti

Lane Skeldon August 12, 2022 2 min read

The divorce from Shakira and Gerard Pique had become One of the biggest news of summer.

More than two months after his separation from the Colombian singer, British media claims that the footballer is already in a relationship. they even have The identity of the supposed new partner of the Spaniard has been revealed: Clara Shea Marti.

They reveal the identity of Gerard Pique’s new girlfriend

As mentioned the sun and the daily MailAnd the Clara Chia Marti, 23, Spanish public relations student.

Athlete and student They were going to meet in a bar in Barcelona, ​​where she was a waitress. It is said that once they met and started dating, Pique got a job at his own production company Cosmoswhich continues to work today. His current job consists of Organizing events for the player’s company.

Since Clara’s identity was revealed, The young woman has deleted all her profiles from social networks, so there is not much information about her, more than Pictures that Internet users were able to take before their accounts were suspended.

You may also be interested in: Shakira to Pique’s terms for August

Gerard Pique and Clara Shea Marti “have been dating for months”

According to what was reported by a source close to the football player, the sunAnd the Gerard and Clara “have been dating for months,” so Shakira’s infidelity rumors are now gaining more steam.

See also  Jose Eduardo Derbez: This is what is known about the alleged "robbery" of Eugenio Derbez's son | celebrity | nnda nnlt | Mexico

Gerrard and Clara have been dating for months. She is a student who also works with him in his office, organizing events. hThey have kept their relationship a secret, but everyone around them knows what is going on. People helped him keep his relationship secret and Delete Clara’s social media accounts so they can’t find pictures of her. This alone makes his peers think What is seriousThe source expressed the aforementioned broker.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Unusual circumstances for a footballer so that Shakira has custody of their children

August 12, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Toni Costa and her daughter Alaa finally meet again: Adamari Lopez shared the moment

August 11, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Gerard Pique showed that his love for Shakira is over

August 11, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

4 min read

Chatbot Meta BlenderBot 3 was quick to make offensive comments

August 12, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

They reveal the identity of Gerard Pique’s new girlfriend: Clara Chia Marti

August 12, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

#ReumaExpo2022, the event that will revolutionize the lives of rheumatic patients in Puerto Rico

August 12, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

This is how Cruz Azul 11 ​​vs Toluca should be

August 12, 2022 Cassandra Curtis