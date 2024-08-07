Ukraine needs JAS 39 Gripen aircraft to counter Russia

The F-16 is a huge boon to Ukraine, but its lack of stealth and limited numbers pose significant challenges in the conflict.

F-16 Arrival in Ukraine: Expectations and Facts

The delivery of U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine represents a significant development in the conflict with Russia. However, the number of F-16s Ukraine has received is far less than what is needed to balance Russian air power. While the F-16s are not stealth aircraft, they add to Kiev’s assets, but their vulnerability to Russian air defenses is a major concern.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his relief at the arrival of the aircraft, noting that the F-16s are already in Ukrainian skies and ready for use. However, the actual impact of these aircraft on the conflict may be limited. Ukraine would need approximately 130 F-16s to counter Russian air power, but the current number is nowhere near that number, leaving the Ukrainian Air Force at a disadvantage.

Additionally, the F-16 lacks stealth capabilities, making it vulnerable to advanced Russian air defense systems. This lack of stealth limits its effectiveness in both offensive and defensive operations, raising the question of whether other aircraft, such as the JAS 39 Gripen, could offer a more effective solution.

F-16 vs JAS 39 Gripen: Capabilities and Limitations

Gas 39 Gripen

The F-16 presents two major problems in the Ukrainian context: insufficient numbers of units and a lack of stealth technology. Although over 4,600 F-16s have been produced, the number available to Ukraine is limited. By comparison, the JAS 39 Gripen has been produced in fewer than 300 units and is in service with only four air forces, two of which are NATO.

It is unlikely that Ukraine will be able to acquire enough JAS 39 Gripens to meet its needs, as acquiring 130 units would mean almost 50% of all aircraft produced. Moreover, owner states such as Hungary and Sweden are not in a position to provide such quantities, which limits the availability of this model.

The wide deployment of F-16s in the NATO air force network has facilitated their access, but this does not guarantee their full effectiveness in the Ukrainian theater of operations. The lack of sufficient numbers and the absence of stealth features limit the ability of these aircraft to decisively influence the conflict.

The limited role of non-stealth fighters in the conflict

Gas 39 Gripen

Both the F-16 and the JAS 39 Gripen face a common challenge: they are not stealth fighters. Russia’s air defense capabilities are one of its strengths, meaning that non-stealthy aircraft, such as these models, would be at high risk on missions close to the front lines or within Russian-controlled airspace.

Non-stealth aircraft will be limited to defensive missions, protecting Ukrainian airspace and preventing incursions into heavily defended areas. While these roles are valuable, they do not provide the offensive capability needed to expel Russian forces from Ukrainian territory.

The lack of stealth-capable aircraft limits Ukraine’s air strategy, forcing it to rely on air defense tactics rather than offensive methods. This situation highlights the need to consider other models or strategies that could provide a significant competitive advantage in the conflict.

Possible Alternatives and Air Strategies for Ukraine

Gas 39 Gripen

The discussion of the effectiveness of the F-16 and JAS 39 Gripen in the Ukrainian conflict highlights the need to explore strategic alternatives. The Ukrainian Armed Forces must consider a combination of fighter aircraft, air defense systems, and operational strategies to maximize their effectiveness.

The addition of stealth-capable aircraft could provide a significant advantage, allowing Ukraine to conduct offensive operations with a reduced risk of being detected and neutralized by Russian defenses. However, procuring such aircraft presents a significant logistical and financial challenge.

Moreover, Ukraine could benefit from greater international cooperation, not only in terms of access to advanced technology, but also in training and weapons systems integration. Such cooperation is crucial to improving Ukraine’s ability to defend its territory and ultimately conduct successful offensive operations.

Conclusions about Ukraine’s air power against Russia

Swedish JAS 39 Gripen. Image credit: Creative Commons

The delivery of F-16s to Ukraine represents an important step forward, but it is not enough to change the balance of air power in the conflict with Russia. The lack of sufficient aircraft and the lack of stealth features limit their potential impact.

The JAS 39 Gripen could offer additional benefits, but its limited availability and similar vulnerability to Russian air defenses pose challenges. Ukraine must therefore consider a strategy that includes not only fighter acquisition but also the integration of appropriate air defenses and operational tactics.

Ultimately, Ukraine’s ability to resist and repel Russian aggression will depend on its ability to adapt and evolve in response to the ever-changing challenges on the battlefield. International cooperation and technological innovation will be key factors in this ongoing effort.