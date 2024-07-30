How to access the website to check the electoral records blocked by Maduro in Venezuela

During the first hours after publication, data review was impossible due to user request.



After the statement made by the Venezuelan opposition leader. Maria Corina MachadoIn which he explained that the campaign order With VenezuelaHe received 73.23% of the electoral records proving his landslide victory. Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia In last Sunday’s presidential election, a website was launched to verify the results of polling stations.

The portal allows access to verify the number of votes obtained by candidates in each polling station, simply by entering the document number of the person registered in the Venezuelan electoral register.

By verifying the ID number, the site directs the person to the results of the table in which he is registered to vote, regardless of whether he participated in the electoral process or not.

Due to the anger caused by people consulting the site, the server crashed and lost its ability to respond.

The results of one of the minutes published by the opposition showed that Maduro received only 148 votes, while Edmundo González received 393. The document corresponds to a voting center located in the parish of San Juan in Caracas.



“There are millions of citizens in Venezuela and around the world who want to see that their voices matter… and the technical teams will restore access soon!”Maria Corina Machado was suspended after complaints from people who tried to verify their data to no avail.

Link to the site: https://ganovzla.com/

The Maduro regime has blocked internet service providers in Venezuela to avoid displaying all the transcripts collected by witnesses and to avoid comparing them with the results of the central election, which have not yet been published by polling stations and are being questioned nationally and internationally.

Given this situation, one of the best alternatives that has been offered is To be able to bypass censorship, you need to use a VPN.

a VPN (Virtual Private Network), To sum it up in English, it is a technology that allows a secure and encrypted connection to be created between the user’s device and a remote server operated by a VPN provider. This connection hides the user’s IP address, making it more difficult to track their online activities and allowing for safer and more private browsing.

VPNs are commonly used to protect online privacy, improve communication security, and access geo-restricted content. They work by creating an encrypted “tunnel” through which all internet traffic is transmitted between the user’s device and the VPN server, thus protecting the data from potential interception and unwanted surveillance.

One of the main functions of a VPN is to be able to get Access restricted content, Allowing users to access services and websites that may be blocked in their region, as is often the case in dictatorial regimes such as Venezuela.

1. Choosing a VPN Provider:

The first step is to choose a reliable VPN provider that offers good security, privacy, and speed features. Some popular options include NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and CyberGhost.

2. Registration and purchase:

Once a provider has been selected, the user must register on their website and choose the plan that best suits their needs. This usually involves creating an account and providing payment details.

3. Download and install the VPN app:

After completing the registration, the next step is to download the VPN app compatible with your operating system. VPN providers usually offer apps for Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and other operating systems.

4. Log in to the application:

Once the app is installed, the user must open it and log in using the credentials created during registration.

5. Server selection:

Within the app, the user can select a server to connect to. Servers can be located in different countries, and the choice depends on the user’s needs, such as accessing region-specific content or looking for the best speed.

6. Connect to VPN:

After selecting the server, the user must click on the connect button. The application will establish a secure and encrypted connection with the selected server.

7. Check connection:

Once connected, it is advisable to check that the VPN is working properly. This can be done by checking the IP address on a service like Whatismyip.com to ensure that the reflected IP address is that of the VPN server.

8. Safe Browsing:

By activating a VPN, a user can browse the Internet securely and privately, access geo-restricted content, and protect their personal information on public networks.

Disconnect and close:

At the end of the browsing session, the user must disconnect from the VPN through the app and close the app if it will no longer be used.

By following these steps, users can create an effective and secure VPN connection to bypass censorship and protect their online privacy to access geo-restricted content, as Chavista often does.