August 7, 2024

AMLO reveals cost of Olmeca dos Bocas refinery

Phyllis Ward August 7, 2024 2 min read

This Wednesday, August 7, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He stressed that the new Olmeca refinery in Dos Bocas, Tabasco, At a cost of 330 billion pesos Very low cost when compared to other plants in the world.

The president revealed this morning that he had dinner last night with his managers. Bemex And the companies that participated in building the Star Project under his management to thank them for their work in “that great work.”

“Yesterday we met with representatives of the companies that participated in Dos Bocas and with the public officials from Pemex who built that refinery, and we had dinner to thank them for doing this work in such a short time, “At a very low cost compared to other refineries built in the world and with very good quality, this is a great work done mainly by Mexican engineering, with the support of some foreign companies.” He said.

Participating companies included: Fluor Enterprises, ICA Fluor, Samsung Engineering, Asociados Constructores DBNR, Kellogg Brown and Root; Constructora Hostotipaquilo, among others.

López Obrador boasted that the new refinery was built with government savings to prevent “huachicol” (fuel theft).

“When we arrived, 80,000 barrels a day were being stolen in a criminal collaboration between crime and the authorities. So what did the refinery cost? The same amount we saved by not allowing Huachicol. How can fighting corruption not be important? “It not only gives power political power, because if there is moral power, there is political power.”

