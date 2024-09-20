“Venezuela has affected the region”

Image: Video capture

General Laura Richardson, head of the US Southern Command, affirmed on Thursday that Washington and its allies are committed to reaching a “diplomatic and political solution” to the crisis in Venezuela, which has worsened after the July 28 elections.

Richardson spoke at an event held at the residence of Colombian Ambassador to the United States Daniel García Peña Jaramillo, accompanied by Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo and Defense Minister Ivan Velásquez Gomez.

The military officer began her remarks by highlighting the United States’ cooperation with countries in the region, such as Colombia, which she called a “team democracy” that shares similar values ​​and works together to address security challenges in the region.

When asked about the situation in Venezuela, Richardson again pointed to the “democracy team” as a key part of the solution.

“What happened in Venezuela has had a profound impact on the region for years, displacing millions of people. We continue to work, as part of the global ‘democracy team,’ to advance a diplomatic and political solution for Venezuela,” the Southern Command chief said.

The United States has maintained close cooperation with its Latin American allies to address the situation in Venezuela. Washington’s strategy has focused on finding ways to confront Maduro’s continued hold on power, while continuing to provide support to the Venezuelan opposition.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised former Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia and main opposition leader Maria Corina Machado that the United States “will continue to advocate for a return to democracy in Venezuela.”

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council declared Maduro re-elected in the July 28 presidential election without publishing voting records, results that have remained in doubt inside and outside the country.

The main opposition coalition led by Machado, the Democratic Platform of Unity, declared victory for its standard-bearer Gonzalez Urrutia, whose victory was recognized by the United States.

González Urrutia recently went into exile in Spain to denounce judicial and political persecution in Venezuela, but Machado insists the candidate will be sworn in as president in Venezuela. January 10.

















