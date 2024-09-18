Power failure paralyzes Venezuela’s largest refinery: Fears of possible fuel shortage

Night view of the Amuay refinery in Venezuela (Reuters)

the Amway Refinerythe largest of Venezuela And one of the largest in the world with a capacity of 645 thousand barrels per daywas almost completely inactive for five days due to a electrical failure.

the Power outages affect regularly Venezuelan refinerieswhere investments were delayed for years, sometimes leading to their suspension. Crude oil processing and Fuel distribution In the country.

he power failure Thursday left Catalytic decomposition plant (DCAY) from Amway RefineryResponsible for converting hydrocarbons into catalytic naphtha For gasoline blends, in addition to its production Distillation products, Olefins and fuel gas.

“Yes, the refinery is down. It was an electrical fault, the power went out. Amway“The factory worker said,”

The world’s largest Amuay-Cardone refining complex in western Venezuela

The failure also affected both. Distillers Responsible for processing crude oil, although, according to sources, it was already in the process of restarting. It is estimated that amenities It may take a few days for operations to resume.

PDVSA, the Venezuelan state company that owns Amway, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At the nearby Cardon refinery, which has a processing capacity of 310,000 barrels per day, a reformer, a vital unit for gasoline production, has been put out of service, potentially affecting fuel stocks.

Amway and Cardon It forms the largest refining complex. Venezuelan National Oil Companyknown as Paraguana Refining Centerlocated in northeastern Venezuela, with a total capacity of 955 thousand barrels per day.

(With information from Reuters)