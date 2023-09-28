UberEats will be integrated into the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

In the United States, there are several companies that have incorporated as suppliers for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).In this sense, UberEats was one of the latest companies to join the SNAP program, although it will officially do so starting in 2024.

So, this is good news for all the people who are already part of the SNAP program. This way, they will be able to pay for their fresh food using the benefits deposited on EBT cards. In addition, they can do this directly from the application.

But this is not the only advantage of this process, as holders of flexible spending accounts and Flex cards will also be able to use this service.

By the way, it can be used with Managed Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans. In this case, it is correct to clarify that only eligible products such as fruits and other healthy foods are participating.

In fact, UberEats is working on implementing new payment methods. But before UberEats, this service was offered by Instacart, which has accepted SNAP payments since 2020. Additionally, DoorDash also joined in June of this year.

For her part, Maria Fernanda Resendez, a spokeswoman for Uber, explained in an interview that this initiative would help elderly people with disabilities or transportation disabilities.

The reality is that “a lot of it is in food deserts, which are areas where there are fewer shopping options,” he says.

What other options does UberEats offer?

Customer service is a priority for this company, which is why it is implementing an AI tool.

Resines also expressed that this tool identifies the ingredients needed to prepare a specific recipe within that budget.

This means that the tool will be able to show you options that respond to these characteristics in a very short time. This would save them time and money.

Likewise, purchases of alcoholic beverages and food from restaurants on UberEats are excluded from paying with an EBT card. This service will have an additional fee, although the exact number is not yet known.