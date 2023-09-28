Earn $20.50 per hour

Amazon is looking for about 250,000 new employees for full- and part-time positions.

Are you looking for a career change or want to earn a little extra money before Christmas? Amazon is making an aggressive hiring effort during the holidays, looking for jobs About 250,000 new employees in full- and part-time positions.

Meanwhile, the e-commerce giant announced that the average salary for transportation and customer service employees in the US is now $20.50 per hour, an increase of more than 50% over the past five years.

“The holiday season is always a special time at Amazon, and we are excited to hire an additional 250,000 people this year to help serve customers across the country,” said Senior Vice President of Global Operations John Felton.

Amazon needs employees for Christmas 2023

The company also said in a press release Which has invested more than $10 billion in hourly wages over the past five years, and has made other improvements to worker benefits, including a number of first-day benefits.

Amazon says the average hourly wage in customer service and transportation is now $20.50, with some workers receiving up to $28 per hour. The lowest wage for this type of role is currently $17 per hour. Signing bonuses ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 are also available in some regions.

Amazon noted that employees in this sector starting today will likely see a pay increase of 13% — or more — over the next three years.

The company usually witnesses an increase in operations during the holiday period. Add to that the company’s decision to expand its reach to e-commerce companies that operate through their own websites, and it’s clear that its employees could have a lot of work to do in the coming months.

– Recruitment bonuses ranging from $1,000 to $3,000

Among the available jobs that will require more employees are those in which they must store, pick, pack, sort and ship customer orders, among other jobs. Amazon confirms that there may be hiring bonuses between $1000 and $3000depending on the site.

Both workers who join for the first time and those who come to re-hire, They will receive enhanced training in workplace safety. The company has implemented a Powered Industrial Truck (PIT) training curriculum, specifically designed to increase knowledge retention and prioritize personal and site safety. Examples of these machines include pickers, orderers, and forklifts.