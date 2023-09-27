The winner of the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the third largest in US history, comes forward to claim his prize.

A month after winning the Mega Millions jackpot, the lucky person came forward to claim his prize $1.6 billion in FloridaAccording to official sources, today, Wednesday.

The name of the person who won the third-largest prize in American history will remain unknown due to a new Florida law. Anonymity will be 90 days “From the date the prize was claimed, which is September 25,” lottery officials said in an email.

The lottery did not confirm whether the winner received the lump sum or the annual installment, and did not specify the estimated amount of the lump sum.

The winning ticket was sold at a Publix supermarket in Neptune Beach, a city on the Atlantic coast near Jacksonville. The winning numbers on August 8 were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and the Mega Ball was 14.

How are lottery prizes collected?

In the United States, legislation regarding anonymity, collection, and taxation is governed by state rules. For example, winners in Florida must claim the lump sum within 60 days of the drawing.

They have up to 180 days if they choose to opt for the annuity, which Paid in 30 annual installments. The grand prize is also subject to federal taxes. There are no state income taxes in Florida.

Historically, most jackpot winners have chosen to claim the prize as one lump sum, according to the Multistate Lottery Association.

Sometimes winners choose an annuity, such as the Virginia jackpot winner from the March 4, 2023 drawing. This winner, whose name remains anonymous under Virginia law, chose an annuity of $156.7 million she will receive annually. See also Bloomberg: The United States launches an investigation on the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange

Why are there increasingly larger jackpot numbers?

In addition to the anger generated among the population by purchasing lottery tickets for the possibility of winning a jackpot, large numbers are generated because both Powerball and Mega Millions have in recent years reduced their jackpot odds to promote several consecutive drawings, the exciting characters of which attract more and more buyers. It generates millions of dollars in sales.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 303 millionWhile the possibility of a person being struck by lightning is a possibility One in a millionAccording to US government data.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.