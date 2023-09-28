This is the real reason why it’s so difficult to win the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots

Lottery drawing in the United StatesIt is at a time when it is finding its peak again, as more and more people are participating in these dynamics.

More often than not, some of these draws break records in their jackpots or are among the 10 biggest draws in history, however, it is very difficult for anyone to get any of these huge amounts.

Although it’s not easy to explain, the difficulty of someone being a creditor of any of the so-called jackpot prizes is a combination of several factors.

One of these reasons is that regulators Mega Millions and Powerball They have made it increasingly difficult to win the lottery over the years.

In 2017, lottery officials approved changes to Huge millions This greatly reduced the chances of someone winning any of the jackpots, as they added more numbers, making the probability go from 1 in 258.9 million to 1 in 302.6 million.

For its part, the lottery Powerball In 2021, it also added a third weekly draw, which allowed the jackpot to accumulate and thus more people to participate in its dynamics, causing an increase in the number of people and thus reducing the number of winning chances.

On the other hand, the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL), which runs a range of lotteries including Powerball, has placed a larger number of tickets for the big jackpots, increasing the number of people in the game.

In addition, powerball lHora has a larger presence in the country, selling tickets in 45 states in the US, which means more and more people are buying tickets and fewer people are able to win the prize.