This is the minimum wage that Bank of America will implement starting October 2023 | mix up

While the federal government, states and provinces can set minimum wagesCompanies can also create their own. Bank of America (BAC.N) announced it will raise its minimum hourly wage starting October 2023, as part of a gradual process seeking to improve conditions for its workers in the United States. Find out how much will rule as of October 2023 and what the forecast is.

The company, headquartered in North Carolina, is recognized as a top employer globally by organizations such as LinkedIn’s “America’s Best Companies.” And “Fortune” on the list of “100 Best Companies to Work For” for the fifth year in a row.

One of its attractive points for working in its offices in the United States is that it has maintained the process of increasing salaries since 2017, which will reach its peak in 2025.Offering a competitive minimum wage is essential to providing a great workplacesaid Sheri Bronstein, chief human resources officer at Bank of America.

What will be the new minimum wage for Bank of America workers in 2023?

American bank (pac.n)through A press release, announced effective October 1 that it will increase pay to $23 per hour. This number is three times the federal minimum wage, which is $7.50

The salary increase translates to a minimum salary of about $48,000 annually for full-time employees, said the company, which serves about 68 million customers and small businesses in the United States.

Salary increase schedule at Bank of America in the United States of America.

Bank of America has raised wages six times in recent years, starting with a move to $15 an hour in 2017 and hopes to reach $25 an hour by 2025. Check out the evolution and what’s to come:

2017 : 15 USD

: 15 USD 2019 : 17 USD

: 17 USD 2020 : 20 USD

: 20 USD 2021 : 21 USD

: 21 USD 2022 : 22 USD

: 22 USD 2023 : 23 USD

: 23 USD 2025: 25 USD.

By 2025, your minimum hourly wage will have increased by nearly $14 per hour (or more than 121%) since 2010. The goal is three times the current federal wage.

