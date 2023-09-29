Up to $3,230 worth of SNAP food stamps will be sent next week: Who will receive them?

Starting next week, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will begin receiving their payments for October. The amounts allocated depend on the number of family members.

Payments are mostly deposited through an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card each month Beneficiaries will be able to use it to purchase food items at retail chainsGrocery stores, supermarkets, agricultural markets, etc. permitted by the program.

Recently, online food delivery platform Uber Eats informed its customers that starting next year they will begin accepting SNAP benefits for grocery orders.

Hawaii

It is expected that between Tuesday, October 3 and Thursday, October 5, SNAP beneficiaries in Hawaii will begin receiving their payments for that month. The exact day they will receive their benefits depends on the first letter of the recipient’s last name.

In this case, the entity explained that beneficiaries whose last name begins with “AI” will receive the payment on Tuesday, October 3, and beneficiaries whose last name begins with “JZ” will receive the payment on Thursday. October 5..

How much is the benefit amount?

The amounts sent to SNAP recipients depend on the number of family members; So, individuals receive a maximum of $538 and families of four receive up to $1,794. Finally, families consisting of eight people are $3,230. For each additional member, $404 is sent.

In Hawaii, about 12% of the population receives benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, representing about 169,000 people, according to the entity. The average payment per person in the household is $175 per month.

