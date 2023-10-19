October 19, 2023

Two lucky people in Texas win a big lottery prize and are faced with the task of splitting their fortune

Zera Pearson October 19, 2023 3 min read

Dallas, Texas. The Lone Star State Lottery announced this On October 12, the Texas Two-Step Drawing Grand Prix will be split into two partsBecause two lucky people matched the winning numbers.

The two people hold a ticket with the numbers 4, 10, 11 and 23 in their handsWhich corresponds to “white balls” in addition Number 4 is the “extra ball”.

either way, Luck smiled thanks to the machine that chose the numbers randomly.

Where were the winning Texas Two Step tickets sold?

One of the winners is a Garland resident, in North Texas. The winning ticket was purchased at The Old Town Store, at 509 W. Ave. DrHe decided not to reveal his identity.

About 250 miles from there, The other winning ticket was sold in Houston. The lucky person purchased the ticket from Dean’s, located at 7127 Fannin Street.He also chose not to reveal his identity.

What is the Texas Two Step jackpot and how much will each of the lucky winners receive?

On October 12, Texas Two Step Draw offered a jackpot of $2.25 millionEach of the lucky winners will receive his own bag A staggering $1.12 million.

How to play Texas Two Step?

Texas Two Step prizes start at $200,000 The amount increases with each draw until a winner is produced.

Players have a chance to win the jackpot Matching the four numbers of the “white balls” (1 to 35) and The “extra ball” number. (1 to 35).

Texas two step lottery Held Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 PM (Central Time).

Do you have any case or complaint you want to report?

