More Wells Fargo and Bank of America branches to close in coming days: Full list of offices

Zera Pearson October 19, 2023 2 min read

With the advent of online banking, More and more customers prefer to conduct banking operations through their smartphones rather than going to the branch Or the bank office of your choice.

For this reason, and in order to adapt to customer needs and preferences, The closure of various bank branches did not stop United State. the most recent? Wells Fargo and Bank of America.

“As customer preferences and transaction patterns change, As well as our branches. For example, we can open New branches by combining two old branches in a better location. All this is not taken away The importance of our customers and the communities we serve“, said Amy Amirault, vice president of communications at Wells Fargo, according to Data collected before Money only.

Wells Fargo branches will be closed in the coming days

New Wells Fargo Closings It includes 15 branches in 13 states of the American Federation. the next, The full list of closures in the next few days, According to money only:

Alabama

  • 4394 Main Street, Benson

Arizona

  • 2745 West Carefree Highway, Phoenix

California

  • 1071 El Camino Real, Redwood City
  • 42420 Washington Street

Florida

  • 555 Washington Street, Miami Beach

Georgia

  • 3298 Interstate 5, Douglasville

yeah

  • 4505 Douglas Street, Des Moines, Iowa

Snowfall

  • 4045 South Virginia Street, Reno
  • 2301 N. 48th Street, Lincoln

New Mexico

  • 970 Bosque Farm Road, Bosque Farms
  • 1275 Country Club Road, Santa Teresa

Oregon

  • 110 NE Roberts Ave, Gresham

Pennsylvania

  • 1886 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown

Texas

  • 1420 West Mockingbird Lane, Dallas

Washington

  • 1527 Highland Road, Isaac

Bank of America branches will be closed in the coming days

As for Bank of America, The only state affected by the announcement of new closures will be California. Six branches will close their doors in the coming days. These offices are the following:

  • 2925 Scott Blvd, Santa Clara
  • 200 Cochrane Plaza
  • 1275 Vail Street, San Francisco
  • 3491 Mackey Road, San Jose
  • 1400 Moraga Road, Moraga
  • 2049 Century Park East, Los Angeles

