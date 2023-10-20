These are the numbers that appear most often in the Powerball lottery

On Wednesday, October 11 of this year, a resident of California, USA, became a millionaire. This person was the winner of the Powerball lottery with a $1.76 billion jackpot.

On that day, the lucky numbers were 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and Powerball 10. The citizen will have two options to collect money, one of which is to receive an annuity payment for 29 years. With the other version, the player will collect a cash payment of more than $774 million.

In this lottery, five numbers from 1 to 69 are played on white balls. You must also choose a red Powerball that contains numbers 1 through 26.

toNumbers that appear the most in Powerball

North Americans who want to try their luck in the draw should look at the numbers that came up the most. This information was recently provided by the Virtual Lotto Numbers website for interested parties who enjoy following the odds.

Among the white balls that appear most frequently in draws, they are the 32nd on 331 occasions, followed by the 39th on 328 occasions. The 36 players won in 326 minutes, the 23 ball played in 323 matches, and the 26 and 16 players won in 322 days.

Ball 22 has 320 exits, like ball 28, and balls 10 and 20 were seen on 317 days. The most underrated red Powerball ball in the games is the 18th ball with 116 tackles.

Then there are 24 in 110 moments, 6 with 108, 26 and 20 in 106 draws. Powerball 11 have 105 wins, 14 have 103 and 9 have 101 winning plays. Ball 1 was shown in 100 days, and Red Ball 2 had 99 wins. Powerball is played Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 PM ET.

