Apple Podcast is now compatible with Amazon Alexa in Spain, Mexico, and 40 countries

Zera Pearson October 21, 2023 2 min read

This partnership between Apple and Amazon will benefit more users!

You can now play your favorite podcasts on your Amazon speaker

Starting this week, Alexa will be able to play Apple Podcast content on Amazon Echo and Amazon Fire TV devices in several other countries. Apple partnered with Amazon in 2019 to provide compatibility between its service and Amazon’s offerings, but it was limited to certain regions.until the update is announced this week from Apple support site.

The integration includes expanding the service to include 40 countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan. Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

How to set up Apple Podcasts with Alexa?

Apple Podcasts features are available on Alexa on the latest version of iOS or iPadOS. You can also check the App Store or Google Play Store for updates to the Amazon Alexa app.

To start or resume an episode with Alexa where you left off, link Apple Podcasts to the Amazon Alexa app.

  1. Open the Amazon Alexa app, then tap the More tab at the bottom of the screen.
  2. He chooses session.
  3. Go down and click Music and podcasts.
  4. He chooses connection New service, then tap the Apple Podcasts button.
  5. He chooses maybe to use, then choose session.
  6. He chooses Correlation account Then authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or your password.
You can also enable the Apple Podcasts skill in the Alexa Skills web store.

Play Apple Podcasts with Alexa

You can set Apple Podcasts as your default service

  1. Open the Amazon Alexa appthen tap the More tab at the bottom of the screen.
  2. He chooses session.
  3. He presses Music and podcasts.
  4. in sessiontouches Virtual services
  5. Under Podcasts, select It changes.
  6. He chooses Apple Podcast.

If you’re in some of these countries, you can ask Assistant to play any of the 800,000 shows in the Apple Podcasts directory. Once you say “Alexa, resume podcast name,” your Echo should start playing it with the playback progress synced to your Apple ID.

As an Apple Podcasts user, you will also be able to take advantage of all the updates that Apple has included for this service, in mid-2023.

To make the most of your speakers, also remember that you can listen to Apple Music on your Amazon Echo with Alexa

