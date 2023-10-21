October 21, 2023

Avianca: They make fun of the logo again by mixing it with the Amazon and American logos

Zera Pearson October 21, 2023 1 min read

Criticism of changes to Avianca’s logo continues. The controversy arises because they would have mixed it with the symbols and letters used by both Amazon and American.

According to Sir Chandler’s post, “The eagle or bird they had was already very similar to the eagle or bird that American Airlines used before. Now they’ve also added this little letter and it’s in a font very similar to Amazon’s. He comments, ‘It’s curious because it definitely It came from a huge ‘brainstorming’.

Likewise, the same medium points out “the beautiful video with the photo bank and everything we’ve actually heard for a long time about putting together your personalized trip so you don’t pay extra… And I can’t help but mention that ‘heaven is for everyone’.” , which is the same… that Flybondi used in November 2019 when the government change was coming,” says Sir Chandler.

As mentioned reportor.coAvianca posted that the “A” from its name had disappeared during its rebranding and asked “Do you have any clues?”, which Wingo used to joke about its low prices. (Avianca is redesigning its branding and Wingo is using it as a joke.)

