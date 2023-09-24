Tropical Depression Ophelia – Telemundo Miami (51)

MIAMI, Florida – Tropical Storm Ophelia weakened to a tropical depression this Saturday. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

According to this Saturday’s 8pm bulletin, it was about 40 miles south-southwest of Richmond, Virginia and 165 miles west-southwest of Ocean City, Maryland. It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was moving north at 9 mph.

After making landfall at 6:20 a.m. Saturday, the tornado lost strength as it moved across North Carolina and Virginia. Up to 8 inches of rain is expected, putting people at risk.

Notifications, clocks and current alerts

All warnings and alerts have been removed..

Across the eastern Mid-Atlantic from North Carolina to New Jersey, 3 to 5 inches of rain will fall through Sunday, with localized amounts of 7 inches.

Waves generated by this system will affect much of the US East Coast through the end of this week. Waves are likely to cause life-threatening currents.

This is how hurricane season goes in the Atlantic

The current Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1 and ends on November 30.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts between 14 and 21 named storms, of which 6 to 11 will become hurricanes. Of these, between 2 and 5 are the most severe (Category 3 to 5).

The current Atlantic hurricane season has seen 15 tropical storms so far: the first unnamed subtropical storm formed in January, followed by Arlene, Brett, Cindy, Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert, Harold, Italia, Jose, Katia, Lee, Margot and Nigel.

Among them, Dan, Franklin, Italia, Lee, Margot and Nigel even survived the hurricane.