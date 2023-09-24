Take a breather before you find out how much a bus driver makes in Los Angeles

One of the most common jobs in cities is as a bus driver, as it is a very busy form of transport that thousands of people use every day to get to their schools, jobs or any place that is a few kilometers away.

However, we rarely stop to think about how much someone makes driving across town and picking up loads of people. Next, we let you know How much does a bus driver earn in Los Angeles?

According to data from Indeed and Glassdoor, andThe average salary for a bus driver in Los Angeles is $52,773 per year, or $27 per hour. However, this number varies depending on several factors such as experience, level of responsibility and number of hours worked.

For example, bus drivers who work for less than a year earn $45,000 a year. From the second year, the salary will increase to 50 thousand dollars per year.

For their part, more experienced drivers who work for the company for more than four years can earn up to 60 thousand dollars a year.

TOIn addition to their salary, benefits for bus drivers in Los Angeles cThere are also discounts on public transport, including medical, dental and vision insurance, life insurance, holidays and sick days.

According to this data, in general, bus drivers in Los Angeles are well paid and have access to ongoing benefits.

In short, andThis is the salary of a bus driver in Los Angeles:

Less than one year of experience: $45,000 per year

More than one year of experience: 50 thousand dollars per year

More than four years of experience: $60,000 per year

It should be noted that these figures represent gross salariesSo employees have to take tax and social deductions into account to calculate their net salary.

Unlike the average salary for a bus driver in the United States, which is $43,000 per year, Bus drivers in Los Angeles are above average in their salaries.

However, since public companies generally pay higher salaries than private companies, the salary amount also varies depending on the company they work for.