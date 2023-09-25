September 25, 2023

David Ruiz and his reaction after scoring a goal for Inter Miami in the classic against Orlando City: “It’s important for me”

Winston Hale September 25, 2023

2023-09-24

IBetween Miami of Leo Messi and Honduran David RuizDon’t consider themselves “dead” and keep fighting in their aspirations to qualify for the MLS playoffs.

The Argentinian star did not feature in this away game City of OrlandoBut Catracho grabbed the spotlight by scoring for his club.

Ruiz took advantage of the goal’s rejection and finished with his left foot to open the scoring in the Classic, his first with the team against Orlando.

“It’s important for me, it’s my first goal in a Classic. I’m very happy to score,” he began.

Despite the joy of finding the net, the Honduran player admitted the score was not ideal for his qualification aspirations.

“We didn’t get the result we wanted, but we are working hard and we have to continue in the next game, which is the final.”

About a dispute with a competitor and a spectator. “They are as competitive as us, we tried our hardest, we came and it wasn’t easy with the Orlando fans who put pressure on us, but it was a good game.”

After this draw for the league, Inter Miami will have to focus on their commitment to the cup this Wednesday when they receive the visit of Houston Dynamo.

