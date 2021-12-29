December 29, 2021

The cancellation of flights due to Govt-19 continues for the fifth day in a row; There are over a thousand in the United States

Winston Hale December 29, 2021 1 min read

The Cancellation of flights in the world, Mainly due to expansion Omigron variant, For the fifth day in a row, reached nearly 3,000.

According to the site Flight Awareness, Which is dedicated to monitoring Air transportAfter 4:00 pm, a total of 2,922 were canceled this Tuesday, and 10,507 delays.

Flights to or from the United States had a total of 1,135 canceled and 4,765 delays.

The most affected airports are Asian airports. Initially, the highest number of cancellations were recorded in Jakarta, Beijing and Shanghai; Destination, Beijing, Jakarta and Seattle.

read more: China extends jail term after new record of Govt cases

In the list of airlines, China Eastern and Air China (cancellations 426 and 196, respectively) were the hardest hit.

As of Monday, there were a total of 3,260 cancellations worldwide, almost half of them (1,474) in the United States, growing over the weekend starting last Friday.

General aviation policy is required Vaccine proof Also PCR testing before boarding international flights, but the US government’s leading epidemiologist, now renowned Dr. Anthony Fossie, suggested yesterday that these requirements be extended to domestic flights in the United States, where only PCR testing is required.

read more: US lifts travel restrictions on African countries ahead of Omigron

With information from EFE

vare / nv

See also  The international community has Camila Ortega, the weak point of the Nicaraguan president, in the corner

