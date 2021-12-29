December 29, 2021

China's complaint to the UN against Elon Musk's satellites

Winston Hale December 29, 2021
China has complained to the United Nations after its space station was forced to avoid two collisions with satellites launched by billionaire businessman Elon Musk’s Starling project.

This year the Chinese station held two “close encounters” with the Starling satellites, an Internet hosting company operated by SpaceX, also owned by Musk.

The incidents reported by Beijing to the United Nations (UN) space agency have not been independently verified.

The incidents took place on July 1 and October 21, according to documents submitted by China to the UN.

