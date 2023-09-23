September 24, 2023

Two children were arrested 320 km from their home in Florida after stealing their mother’s car.

Winston Hale September 24, 2023 1 min read

Gainesville, Fla. A 10-year-old Florida boy and his 11-year-old sister fled to California when police stopped them on an interstate highway after driving 200 miles (320 kilometers) in their mother’s car, authorities said.

Police in Alachua County, Florida, said officers spotted the sedan on Interstate 75 near Gainesville in the state’s north just before 4 a.m. Thursday. The children’s mother reported her children missing four hours earlier in North Port, southwest Florida.

The officers, who thought they would deal with the robbers, drew guns and ordered the occupants of the car to get out.

“To their surprise, officers observed the 10-year-old driver exit the vehicle with his 11-year-old sister,” the department said in a statement.

The children told authorities the girl was upset after her mother took away her electronics for misbehaving, so the boy took her to California. Detectives interviewed the children and said there were no signs of abuse by their mother or anyone else in the home.

The mother refused to press charges and handed the children over to her.

The children’s names or the mother’s name have not been released.

