October 17, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Triumph and leadership for science in São Paulo

Triumph and leadership for science in São Paulo

Zera Pearson October 16, 2022 3 min read

The Real Ciencias Enerside scores a resounding 40-17 win over Grupo Intxausti Gernika, becoming captain From the Honor Division classification.

The scientific group was better in São Paulo. Although he dominated the game from the start It was in the second half when he distanced himself on the scoreboard and boosted the bonus He understands the importance of getting as many points as possible for the second stage of the league.



In the sixth minute came the first goal of Seville. Vincent O’Brien oval shape after a touch swipe Five meters from the opponent’s recording area, with a shift Coco Roldan.

The villains responded after a quarter of an hour of play. The referee whistled for a penalty five meters from the local scoring area and sent Joaquín Escolar quickly, stunning the defense and trying to convert Winterbach.

The game entered a chaotic phase, with a good defense by the Biscayans and their mistakes. Scientists who excelled, but did not transfer it to the scoreboard.

Half an hour before play, a good act of science on the part of the whole team practically ended the science record. was in the service of a touch by Vincent O’Brien on the opposing court on the right-hand side of the attack won by Luchi Molina, who quickly opened for the culminating streak jordi sock Subtract the oval next to the left flag. With the score 12-7, the first half was reached.

In the second half, the locals, determined to judge the match, who played from the 47th minute temporarily in supremacy due to yellow jumped to Quaid Langfeldt. The scientific article came through Daniel Store In the 55th minute, again after a touch swipe a in which the Seville striker imposed his strength. Coco Roldán was right about this shift.

See also  CITA Presents Plant Science Projects at the 31st International Congress of Horticulture

In the 65th minute, Winterbach took advantage of Sevilla’s indiscipline, turning a penalty kick and filling the gap on the scoreboard.

After the changes, Ciencias improved and imposed their game, increasing the difference on the scoreboard. It wasn’t long before he responded with an article Declan Barnett After a lengthy offensive play by Sevillian’s side on the 22nd guest team, Coco Roldán was right to turn. In the 73rd minute it was manu moura Who formed the oval again after playing several stages in green and black 22, without failing in the subsequent kick by Coco Roldan.

The rules were used to the full and he never revealed anything and in the 76th minute John Gurtobay practiced on Winterbach and turned him. But those from Mazo were dissatisfied, they were looking for point security and with team play inside Biscayan 22 they made a new mark by Vincent Del Hoyo Who is Coco Roldan around?

“We went from less to more. We were superior, and we were able to pinpoint several plays where we didn’t have success with our hands. This combined with the multiple stops due to infractions in the game meant the game had little tempo. After that, the changes and improvements were improved,” said coach Manuel Mazo. The team beat the scoreboard.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Biohackathon 2022: 3 teams awarded in Santa Fe Open Innovation Lab:: Mirador Provincial:: Noticias de Santa Fe

October 16, 2022 Zera Pearson
1 min read

San Marcos 2023-I Entrance Exam Results | Check your score here and if you have a job vacancy in Economics and Management | Human, legal and social sciences | UNMSM | Nuclear magnetic resonance | gear

October 16, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The Faculty of Agricultural Sciences in Lomas opened inscriptions to obtain a diploma

October 15, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

3 min read

Why Billions of Snow Crabs Disappeared in Alaska

October 16, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

Triumph and leadership for science in São Paulo

October 16, 2022 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Jorge Sanchez scored his first goal for Ajax in the Eredivisie

October 16, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Why does the internet slow in Cuba when there are long blackouts?

October 16, 2022 Phyllis Ward