Season 2 of Top Chef VIP 2 is preparing for its finale.

Throughout the nearly eight weeks of competition, the cooking competition Telemundo gave us The most tense confrontations between some of the most beloved celebrities on Spanish-language television. However, every story is good must be doneGood competition in recent weeks.

affiliate 20 celebrities who entered To the coveted Top Chef VIP kitchen, only Nine are still inside out of competition. Considering that up to two contestants per week are eliminated in the final stretch, we just have Five more weeks to enjoy great acclaim reality cooking, with the grand final taking place next Monday, July 17th.

Top Chef VIP 2023: The full roster and standings of the eliminations as of today, June 22nd

Next, we share a file The full list of all the celebrities who have been eliminated as of today, June 22nd.

Eliminate it first

Lauren Garza – May 1

The second judiciary

Regina Orozco – May 8th

Third judiciary

Gilberto Gilles – May 15th

fourth

Gabe Spanik – May 19 (Voluntary Low)

v out

Isis Sirat – May 25th

sixth out

Johnny Lozada – May 29

Seventh judiciary

Tony Balardi – June 6

8 out

Joseph Gumbs – June 8th

9 out

Eduardo Barquin – June 12th

x out

Christ more – June 15, 2023

11 out

Helen Ochoa – June 19

12 out

Marisol Terrazas – June 22

Who do you think will become the next VIP elimination on Top Chef? You can find out next Monday, June 26, in the Elimination Challenge 7:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. ET.

Top Chf VIP 2 is broadcast live through Telemundo channels. If you’d prefer to follow the competition via broadcast, there is a mention available at Peackock, as well as on the website for the Telemundo.com.