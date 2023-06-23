Season 2 of Top Chef VIP 2 is preparing for its finale.
Throughout the nearly eight weeks of competition, the cooking competition Telemundo gave us The most tense confrontations between some of the most beloved celebrities on Spanish-language television. However, every story is good must be doneGood competition in recent weeks.
affiliate 20 celebrities who entered To the coveted Top Chef VIP kitchen, only Nine are still inside out of competition. Considering that up to two contestants per week are eliminated in the final stretch, we just have Five more weeks to enjoy great acclaim reality cooking, with the grand final taking place next Monday, July 17th.
Top Chef VIP 2023: The full roster and standings of the eliminations as of today, June 22nd
Next, we share a file The full list of all the celebrities who have been eliminated as of today, June 22nd.
Eliminate it first
Lauren Garza – May 1
The second judiciary
Regina Orozco – May 8th
Third judiciary
Gilberto Gilles – May 15th
fourth
Gabe Spanik – May 19 (Voluntary Low)
v out
Isis Sirat – May 25th
sixth out
Johnny Lozada – May 29
Seventh judiciary
Tony Balardi – June 6
8 out
Joseph Gumbs – June 8th
9 out
Eduardo Barquin – June 12th
x out
Christ more – June 15, 2023
11 out
Helen Ochoa – June 19
12 out
Marisol Terrazas – June 22
Who do you think will become the next VIP elimination on Top Chef? You can find out next Monday, June 26, in the Elimination Challenge 7:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. ET.
Top Chf VIP 2 is broadcast live through Telemundo channels. If you’d prefer to follow the competition via broadcast, there is a mention available at Peackock, as well as on the website for the Telemundo.com.
