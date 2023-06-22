June 23, 2023

Andrés García’s widow, Margarita Portillo, reveals the inheritance she received after reading the actor’s will

Lane Skeldon June 23, 2023

Margarita and Andres Garcia. Media & Media/Getty Images

Read the will Andres Garcia It was held on the 19th of June. His wealth will be divided equally among his widow Daisy Portillo stepdaughter Andres Portillohis sister Rose Garcia And tomorrow Andres Garcia Jr. Each of the heirs will receive 25 percent of the money.

accompanied by her lawyer Roberto Flores TrevinoThe actor’s widow spoke about his inheritance. “The testator shall command that all his valuables, such as jewellery, automobiles, clothing, certain commercial antiquities, furniture in general, or any other property that may be transferred by hereditary method pass in favor of Mrs. Margarita Maria Portillo Castrejon,” Portillo read before CAMERAS windows

He added, “The testator bequeaths to Mrs. Margarita Maria Portillo Castrejon the rights to intellectual property, biography, photos, and cinematography.” The widow also inherits “the rights and royalties to reruns of TV series and soap operas.”

Margarita and Andrew Jarek. Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images

Margarita and Andres Garcia. Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images

Actor Andres García left two sons, Leonardo and Andrea García, out of his will. Margarita Portillo is the executor of her fortune.

“Lady Margherita, the executor, has instructed the notary to launch an investigation and as soon as that investigation is completed we have a quantitative estimate of the assets of the hereditary estate, then we can proceed with the assessment, and she will be transferred to the same distribution,” his lawyer said.

