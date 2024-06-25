June 26, 2024

Carolina Sandoval is putting her house up for sale

Lane Skeldon June 25, 2024

Carolina Sandoval You have made an important decision. Venezuelan journalist and influencer who recently returned to television as a panellist on the show Sit who can!He decided to sell the house he bought in the summer of 2022 and in which he has lived since then with his family.

The businesswoman, who is about to reach 10 million followers on her Facebook page, shared the news on Monday on her social media networks.

“After a lot of thought, I’ve decided to sell my current home. I know it may seem surprising, but I want to tell you the great reasons behind this decision,” the former panelist on the defunct Telemundo show began sharing. Tell me what you know!

Carolina Sandoval.

Heat mix


First of all, mother Barbara Camilla And Amalia Victoria She said she is “very excited” about the possibility of getting closer to the places she always spends her time and continuing to develop.

“This decision also represents an amazing business opportunity for our family and a new chapter in our history,” he explained.

“Part of the money obtained from the sale will be invested in creating a new project, which they will soon find out,” the influencer explained.

He added: “I can’t wait to share more details with you about these projects that will change my life and the lives of my family. I want to thank you all for your continued support. Without you, none of this would be possible.” Please stay tuned to my social media for more updates about my move and new projects.”

If you don't want to miss anything, subscribe for free here to the People en Español newsletter to stay up to date with everything your favorite celebrities are doing, the most shocking news and the latest in the world of fashion and beauty.

It was at the end of 2020 when Sandoval opened the doors of this house exclusively to People en Español and toured his dream home at the time. He said at the time: “When I saw the house, everything seemed like a dream to me. I already started locating it: ‘This is my mother’s room, and this is Barbara’s room,’ which she chose. The house is everything we wanted.” .

