Toluca vs Queretaro (GOALS) Liga MX AP2023 match summary

They owed it to the fans and they paid it. Toluca He returned to victory in nemesio diez stadium, After winning 3-1 to White roosters in Queretaro With double Edgar “Jaselo” Lopez And the same amount of Thiago VolpeWho made the difference throughout the match.

especially Jaselo LopezWho achieved the double and was also the one They made a mistake For the penalty kick that could have been taken by the Red Devils goalkeeper, Thiago Volpe.

Toluca He went out from the first minute to look for the result to avoid any unpleasant surprise, especially since… Roosters He has shown in previous matches that he can take points from almost any team in the league. Mexican League.

So Red Devils in Toluca They were serious about getting ahead on the scoreboard.

This was the amazing goal scored by “Jaselo” Lopez in Toluca’s match against Queretaro

Not even five minutes had passed on the board Juan Pablo Dominguez – who had recovered from injury – sent a low cross which he took advantage of well Jaselo Lopez to Finished with taquito getting a 1-0 Which made things easier for those Ignacio Ambriz.

Before the end of the first half, he appeared Camilo Sanvezo To get a goal White roosters; The scoreboard indicated that 1-1 And the night can fall into hell Toluca With a feathered reaction.

Thiago Volpe, Toluca’s top scorer

But everything changed when 55 ‘a Individual play by Jaselo Lopez In the area, which had to be stopped between two defenders to avoid the goal; It was not clear whether there was a mistake, so VAR technology has come into effect The punishment he succeeded was announced Thiago Volpe: 2-1.

To close the result Jaselo Lopez He reappeared in the match, taking advantage of the trick Robert MoralesWho let the ball pass so that the Mexican appeared behind him and could Determine 3-1, That made hell dance and celebrate.

The last victory for Toluca At home it was a month ago, when Won Pachuca 5-0; And now with this result Nacho ambriz It has more options ready in advance and Toluca Who raises his hand to fight to be hero.