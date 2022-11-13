Titi asked me about Bad Bunny: the meaning of the lyrics | Celeb from United States nnda-nnlt | Fame

“summer without youIt’s the title of the new studio album bad bunny Which was released in early May 2022. A song with a very strange name appeared on this album: “You asked me Titi”. Looking at this, many have wondered what the lyrics of this song mean, which is one of the most listened to all over the world. Here we tell you.

Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasioknown as bad bunny, is a trap singer who has conquered millions of fans with his songs. With his own style and striking appearance, the artist is one of the greatest representatives of Latin American rap music.

bad bunny I started in music 2013 And their first songs were published through the app soundcloud. This was the launch of a career that would take him around the world.

With winning many awards and releasing many albums, bad bunny He has established himself as one of the most successful artists in this type of trap in recent times. He also made his songs most famous in different parts of the world.

Specifically, the topic that caught the attention of many is “Tate asked me‘, which is widely heard on radio and music platforms. But do you know what its words mean?

What do the lyrics to “TITÍ ME ASKED” mean?

Summer without youIt’s .’s last album bad bunny And his first single was Moscow mule. then fired”Tate asked me‘, a topic stuck in different parts of the world.

However, few people know the meaning of the lyrics of this musical theme. According to the gate aura key, The letter talks about the singer’s girlfriends. Moreover, it explains it marmoset what does it mean Aunt.

In this sense, it can be said thatTate asked meIt’s the same as saying, “My aunt asked me” about Bad Bunny’s girlfriends.

Almarmar in the bad bunny video

In one of the first scenes of the music video for “Tate asked meA boy is seen handing a rose to a girl.

Then it turns out that a young woman asks the minor about the number of his girlfriends. “How cute is this baby Titi‘, the woman adds.

After that, a girl appeared calling out “marmoset” For a woman, so it’s supposed to marmoset It’s his aunt.

Lyrics of the song “Ask Me”

Hey, Tate asked me

If I had many girlfriends

many girlfriends

Today I have one, tomorrow another

Hey, but there’s no wedding

Tate asked me

If I had many girlfriends

Hey, many girlfriends

Today I have one, tomorrow another

I will take it for everyone

VIP, VIP, hey

Say hello to Titi

We will take a selfie

Say “cheese”, hey

That the people you already put smile on

In VIP, VIP, hello

Say hello to Titi

We will take a selfie

say “cheese”

Let those who have already forgotten me smile

I really love Gabriella

Patricias, Nicholas, Sophia

My first friend in kindergarten, Maria

My first love was called Thalia

I have a Colombian

Who writes to me every day?

And a Mexican I didn’t even know

Another in San Antonio still loves me

And all PR “me”

Dominican chocolate grapes

Grapes, bonbon grapes

The one that came by plane from Barcelona

And he says it’s my fault it’s a bastard, I let them play

from my heart

I would like to move

with every palace

The day I get married, I send you the invitation

Boy, leave this, hey

Tate asked me

If I have many girlfriends, many girlfriends

Titi asked me ‘from’ to ‘from’ to ‘from’ to ‘to’

Titi asked me from ‘to’ from ‘to’ to ‘to’ (which lamp)

Titi asked me ‘from’ to ‘from’ to ‘from’ to ‘to’

Titi asked me about everything (but come here, boy, why do you want so many girlfriends?)

Video of the song “Ask Me Tate”

