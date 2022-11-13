Titi asked me about Bad Bunny: the meaning of the lyrics | Celeb from United States nnda-nnlt | Fame

“summer without youIt’s the title of the new studio album bad bunny Which was released in early May 2022. A song with a very strange name appeared on this album: “You asked me Titi”. Looking at this, many have wondered what the lyrics of this song mean, which is one of the most listened to all over the world. Here we tell you.
Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasioknown as bad bunny, is a trap singer who has conquered millions of fans with his songs. With his own style and striking appearance, the artist is one of the greatest representatives of Latin American rap music.
bad bunny I started in music 2013 And their first songs were published through the app soundcloud. This was the launch of a career that would take him around the world.
With winning many awards and releasing many albums, bad bunny He has established himself as one of the most successful artists in this type of trap in recent times. He also made his songs most famous in different parts of the world.
Specifically, the topic that caught the attention of many is “Tate asked me‘, which is widely heard on radio and music platforms. But do you know what its words mean?
What do the lyrics to “TITÍ ME ASKED” mean?
Summer without youIt’s .’s last album bad bunny And his first single was Moscow mule. then fired”Tate asked me‘, a topic stuck in different parts of the world.
However, few people know the meaning of the lyrics of this musical theme. According to the gate aura key, The letter talks about the singer’s girlfriends. Moreover, it explains it marmoset what does it mean Aunt.
In this sense, it can be said thatTate asked meIt’s the same as saying, “My aunt asked me” about Bad Bunny’s girlfriends.
Almarmar in the bad bunny video
In one of the first scenes of the music video for “Tate asked meA boy is seen handing a rose to a girl.
Then it turns out that a young woman asks the minor about the number of his girlfriends. “How cute is this baby Titi‘, the woman adds.
After that, a girl appeared calling out “marmoset” For a woman, so it’s supposed to marmoset It’s his aunt.
Lyrics of the song “Ask Me”
Hey, Tate asked me
If I had many girlfriends
many girlfriends
Today I have one, tomorrow another
Hey, but there’s no wedding
Tate asked me
If I had many girlfriends
Hey, many girlfriends
Today I have one, tomorrow another
I will take it for everyone
VIP, VIP, hey
Say hello to Titi
We will take a selfie
Say “cheese”, hey
That the people you already put smile on
In VIP, VIP, hello
Say hello to Titi
We will take a selfie
say “cheese”
Let those who have already forgotten me smile
I really love Gabriella
Patricias, Nicholas, Sophia
My first friend in kindergarten, Maria
My first love was called Thalia
I have a Colombian
Who writes to me every day?
And a Mexican I didn’t even know
Another in San Antonio still loves me
And all PR “me”
Dominican chocolate grapes
Grapes, bonbon grapes
The one that came by plane from Barcelona
And he says it’s my fault it’s a bastard, I let them play
from my heart
I would like to move
with every palace
The day I get married, I send you the invitation
Boy, leave this, hey
Tate asked me
If I have many girlfriends, many girlfriends
Titi asked me ‘from’ to ‘from’ to ‘from’ to ‘to’
Titi asked me from ‘to’ from ‘to’ to ‘to’ (which lamp)
Titi asked me ‘from’ to ‘from’ to ‘from’ to ‘to’
Titi asked me about everything (but come here, boy, why do you want so many girlfriends?)
Video of the song “Ask Me Tate”
Learn more about BAD BUNNY
Bad Rabbit Personal Data
- Name: Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio
- Birthplace: Almirante Sur, Vieja Baja, Puerto Rico
- Age: 28 years old
- Birthdate: March 10
- Birth year: 1994
- Occupation: Singer, Producer, Songwriter, Actor
- Alias: bad bunny, bad bunny
The fight between ANUEL AA, BAD BUNNY and MALUMA
In 2019, many comments were made about him, but all out of ignorance, since it is not known what the Puerto Rican artist was referring to. The fight got bigger, and his colleague supported the urban artist’s comment bad bunny. More details here
How much does it cost to eat at BAD BUNNY?
Just a few days ago, Mexican singer Thalia celebrated her 51st birthday with her closest friends and family and surprised everyone on social networks when she posted pictures at Gekko, the new Bad Bunny restaurant, so an interest in learning more was born. Details about this institution. More details here
The real relationship between Bad Bunny and Gabriella Berlingeri
Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasiothe Puerto Rican singer’s real name, was consulted about his relationship with Gabriella Berlingeri, with whom he is seen kissing in several of his videos, and even “marrying” at the end.Tate asked me“.
However, the 28-year-old artist has left all his followers open by pointing out that Berlingeri is not his girlfriend, only his great friend. “We are good friends, best friends, best friends‘, a translator pointed out.beautiful eyes“. More details here.
Bad Bunny vs Maximo
A few years ago, Bad Bunny surprised to release the song “I dance aloneAnd in his own video, he shows him dressed as a woman and refers to women’s empowerment and harassment. More details here
What profession did a bad study on the rabbit?
With his influence on reggae and current urban music, it’s interesting to ask what kind of training Bad Bunny had, as he proved an artist who broke out of the mold to set his own paths and directions. More details here
