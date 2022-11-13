Gerard Pique: “You broke my heart”

Gerard Pique lived his last game for Barcelona this week, in a painful 2-1 win over Osasuna. Although the player thought he had minutes, he was sent off despite being a substitute.

However, the feelings in his environment, for various reasons, are still on the surface.

This week it became known that after months of negotiations, her two children, Milan and Sasha, will finally live with Shakira in Miami.

Likewise, his words echoed in a conversation with the streamer Ibai Janos.

Now, the most attention is being paid to a video posted on social networks showing him celebrating and singing at the top of his voice “You broke my heart!” , from the song Corazón for Maluma and Nego do Borrell.

The strong reason why Pique’s girlfriend did not accompany him in his farewell to football Pique breaks down in tears in his farewell speech Pique says goodbye to Camp Nou with Barcelona victory

Netizens have only one question: “Was he singing for Shakira?”

‘you broke my heart!’

In the recording, shared by a young Spanish woman who ran into Pique at a party, the former Barcelona player is seen loudly singing the song in question.

9 Pictures The Catalan footballer retired yesterday in front of more than 92,000 fans.



Although the date of the original video is not known, the lyrics of the song still raise suspicion in the networks, as some see it as an expressive song about her possible love status with Shakira.