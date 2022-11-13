The 90’s soap opera heartthrob who gave up acting for his dream career

Rodrigo Vidal She was only 16 when she learned that scouting, scheduling calls, managing budget meetings, and managing everything related to production was what she wanted to do when she grew up.

One day when I was browsing through one of the Televisa forums I saw a recording, the famous producer of TV soapCarla Estrada saw him and quite angrily claimed that it was because of him that the whole team was late. Realizing it was a mistake, he apologized to Rodrygo and thought he was an actor, so he asked his team to test him. And so, with little experience (previously only involved in one movie), he joins a cast when love comes

Although he felt that was not his way and thanks to his work in Salome s Two women, one way; Rodrigo Vidal He was awarded Best Supporting Actor and Best Young Actor by TVyNovelas magazine, and became Soap opera Heartthrob of time.

Rodrigo Vidal has been a TV series celebrity since the 90’s. Source: Instagram @soyrodrigovidal

The real career of Rodrigo Vidal

Leaving Televisa means a new professional development for Rodrigo Vidal. The experience of other companies such as Venevisión and Univisión at the beginning of the millennium allowed him to explore new areas and begin to develop his true profession: production.

Some of Vidal’s accomplishments are creating the talent agency – which discovered, for example, William Levy – as a TV producer, starting a theater, and more; All the jobs that allowed him to exchange his life between Miami and Mexico City, as well as between Spain and Las Vegas.

Rodrigo Vidal has produced 16 films. Source: Instagramsoyrodrigovidal

Vidal She has produced 16 films and cast her actors in shows such as famous housewhere Yvonne Montero was the winner.

In an interview with Jesse Cervantes, International Artistic Director of MVS Radio and a columnist for the newspaper Millenniumadmitted that he rarely appears on television, and that when he does, he very much enjoys specific projects.

