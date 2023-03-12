Time and TV for the Baseball World Cup Classic, live: Scores and full schedule | Total Sports

he World Classic Baseball It is one of the most important international events in the world of this sport, which has the greatest followers in different countries. They are the ones waiting for all the details of this tournament. Find out what’s happening at the 2023 Baseball World Cup, live from March 7 in the United States. Here we tell you schedules, where to see and more.

What is known about world classic baseball

he World Baseball Classic 2023 It will be the fifth edition of the most important international baseball tournament at the level of national teams in the world. It will start with a qualifying round with twenty-eight participating teams. The title will be defended by the United States, who won the tournament for the first time in history, defeating the Puerto Rican baseball team in the final. in it World Baseball Classic 2023 Twenty national teams will participate throughout the competition.

in the first place World Baseball Classic 2023 It was scheduled to happen in 2021, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MLB has agreed to postpone the event.

When does the 2023 Baseball World Cup live stream start?

The 2023 World Baseball Classic will start on March 7 in Taichung. However, due to time differences, in certain parts of the world it will start on March 7 and end on March 21 with the title finals in Miami.

he World Baseball Classic 2023 They will have the following table according to the group they belong to:

Group A schedule.

Tuesday, March 7: Cuba vs. Holland – 11:00 pm

Wednesday, March 8: Panama vs. Chinese Taipei: 7:00 a.m

Wednesday, March 8: Panama vs. Netherlands: 11:00 p.m

Thursday, March 9: Italy vs. Cuba: 7:00 a.m

Thursday, March 9: Cuba vs. Panama: 11:30 p.m

Friday, March 10: Italy vs. Japan: 6:00 a.m

Friday, March 10th: Panama vs. Italy: 11:00 p.m

Saturday March 11th: Netherlands vs. Chinese Taipei: 7:00 a.m

Saturday, March 11: Chinese Taipei vs. Cuba: 11:00 p.m

Sunday, March 12: Holland vs. Italy: 7:00 am

Group B schedule.

Wednesday, March 8: Australia vs. Korea: 11:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 9: China vs. Japan: 6:00 a.m

Thursday, March 9: Czech Republic vs. Chinese: 11:00 p.m

Friday, March 10: Korea vs. Japan: 6:00 a.m

Friday, March 10: China vs. Australia: 11:00 p.m

Saturday March 11th: Czech Republic vs. Japan: 6:00 a.m

Saturday March 11th: Czech Republic vs. Korea: 11:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 12: Japan vs. Australia: 6:00 AM

Sunday, March 12: Australia vs. Czech Republic: 11:00 p.m

Monday, March 13: Korea vs. Chinese: 6:00 am

Group C schedule.

Saturday, March 11: Colombia vs. Mexico: 3:30 p.m

Saturday March 11th: Great Britain vs. United States: 10:00 p.m

Sunday March 12th: Great Britain vs. Canada: 3:00 p.m

Sunday March 12th: Mexico vs. United States: 10:00 p.m

Monday, March 13: Colombia vs. Great Britain: 3:00 p.m

Monday, March 13: Canada vs. United States: 10:00 p.m

Tuesday, March 14: Canada vs. Columbia: 3:00 p.m

Tuesday 14 March: Great Britain vs. Mexico: 10:00 p.m

Wednesday, March 15th: Mexico vs. Canada: 3:00 p.m

Wednesday, March 15th: United States vs. Columbia: 10:00 p.m

Group matches schedule d.

Saturday March 11th: Nicaragua vs. Puerto Rico: 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 11: Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela: 8:00 p.m

Sunday March 12th: Nicaragua vs. Israel: 12:00 noon.

Sunday, March 12: Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico: 7:00 p.m.

Monday, March 13: Dominican Republic vs. Nicaragua: 12:00 noon.

Monday, March 13th: Israel vs. Puerto Rico: 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14th: Nicaragua vs. Venezuela: 12:00 p.m

Tuesday, March 14th: Israel vs. Dominican Republic: 7:00 p.m

Wednesday, March 15th: Venezuela vs. Israel: 12:00 noon.

Wednesday, March 15th: Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic: 7:00 p.m

You can see the World Baseball Classic 2023 Through live broadcasting and opening the signal in different countries:

United State: FOX Sports, FS1, FS2, and FOX Sports (TV); FOX Sports app, Tubi, fuboTV (streaming)

Mexico: Picture TV (TV)

Colombia: WinSports (TV)

Panama: RPCTV, TVMax (TV)

Cuba: TeleRebelde, Cubavisión Internacional (TV)

Puerto Rico: Wapa Sports (TV)

Venezuela: Televen, Venevisión, IVC (TV); Simple TV, ByM Sports (streaming)

Dominican Republic: Teleantillas, Coral (TV); Bio Sports (streaming)

Nicaragua: For confirmation

about format baseball classic 2023, It will be a double key, all-against-all stage. In this first stage, the two best placed teams from each group advance to the eight-team direct-elimination plan, i.e. the Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Grand Final in Miami.

In addition, each team’s rosters must consist of 30 players: 14 of them must be pitchers and at least 2 must be fielders.

What should we know about baseball

he baseball It is a team sport played by two teams of nine players each.

It is considered one of the most popular sports in the Dominican Republic, Panama, South Korea, Cuba, the United States, Curaçao, Aruba, Japan, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, Taiwan, Mexico and Venezuela, and it is not popular, but with a large number of fans, in countries such as Canada Australia, South Africa, Colombia, China, the Netherlands and Italy.

Countries considered powerhouses for this sport are in America (North and the Caribbean) and it is played on a large court that is completely covered with natural or artificial grass, except for an area called the runner’s line, where the offensive players run to reach the bases located at the heads of the quadrangular area called the diamond, The result, as well as pitcher territory, where the terrain is a mound of ground.

The object of the game is to hit the ball with a bat, move the ball across the field and run across the inside field of the infield (the home ground) trying to hit as many bases as possible until going around the base from where it was hit (the home run) to score the goal known as a career.

Meanwhile, defensive players look for the batted ball to eliminate other batters or runners before they reach either bases first or score a run.

The team that scores the most points after the nine rings, called innings (or tickets) that lasts the match, wins. If at the end of the nine rounds there is still an equal balance in the regular nine rounds, the match is extended as long as necessary to have a winner, because according to the basic rules of the game there is no tie, only allowed in the amateur and children’s league to limit player wear.

Unlike other sports that are played with a ball, such as soccer or basketball; Although the floorbaseballTranslated into Spanish, the habit of using the English term is due to the feeling of having a phonetically odd name: the translation should be cue ball or cue ball, although in some Spanish-speaking countries it is customary to call it colloquially as cue ball or just ball.

On the other hand, one of the characteristics that characterize a baseball In other team sports, in this, the defense is the defender with the ball, apart from the fact that the annotations are decided by the players of the attacking team and not the opposing team.